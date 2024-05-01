British students begin new protests against Gaza war after US arrests | students





Fresh student protests and encampments are taking place at British universities to protest the war in Gaza, following violent scenes on US campuses where police crackdowns led to dozens of arrests.

Demonstrations were scheduled to be held at at least six universities on Wednesday, including Sheffield, Bristol, Leeds and Newcastle, with other universities expected to follow suit to show solidarity with Palestine.

Protesting students are also demanding that universities divest from arms companies that supply weapons to Israel and, in some cases, cut ties with Israeli universities.

While the focus of the UK protest movement in recent months has been on mass marches organized in London and other cities, university students have staged their own protests through occupations and protests of university buildings. There is little interest.

But over the past few days, scenes from Columbia University and other American campuses have been broadcast by media around the world, sparking new outrage and solidarity among British students.

In Sheffield, a group called the Sheffield Campus Coalition for Palestine (SCCP), an association of staff, students and alumni of the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University, has launched a camp in solidarity with Palestine.

The SCCP said protests will take place after students leave the lecture, with some students planning to set up tents and gazebos outside university buildings. This follows a small encampment at the University of Warwick that began last week.

In Newcastle, an organization calling itself Newcastle Apartheid off Campus said more than 40 students were currently taking part in the camp and an event and vigil were planned for Wednesday at 5pm.

Organizers said students were angry after the university apparently signed a partnership with Leonardo SpA, a defense and security company that produces laser targeting systems for the Israel Defense Forces' F-35 fighter jets used in the war in Gaza.

The Student Government Association passed a motion with 95% of people calling on the university to cut ties with Leonardo, and despite protests on campus outside several Leonardo campuses, it is clear that the university has not listened to students' concerns. the statement said. The university has been contacted for comment.

In Leeds, a May Day student strike for Palestine was planned. In Bristol, students at the university set up an encampment with tents and banners in protest of the university's complicity in Israel's genocide of Palestinians.

This latest wave of action builds on previous protests, including student occupations of university buildings at the University of Manchester, Goldsmiths College and UCL.

UK university vice-chancellors have been closely monitoring events on campus and abroad and meeting regularly to discuss developments.

A spokesperson for Universities UK, which represents 142 institutions, said: Universities are monitoring updates on campus protests in the US and Canada.

As with other important issues, the University works hard to strike the right balance between ensuring the safety of all students and staff, including preventing harassment, and supporting legitimate freedom of expression on campus. We meet regularly to discuss updated positions with university leaders.

