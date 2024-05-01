The Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms for many parts of the UK, including London, Brighton and Cardiff | uk news





The Met Office has issued two weather warnings for thunderstorms this afternoon.

A yellow weather warning applies to London, most of southern, south-west and south-east England, Cardiff and south Wales.

According to the first warning, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to fall across much of Wales and south-west England between 8pm tonight and 8am tomorrow.

Thunderstorms are likely to develop late this evening into the evening in London, Brighton, Oxford and other areas under the second warning. This warning will last from 11pm tonight until 6am tomorrow.

Image: Two Met Office weather warnings for thunderstorms on 1 and 2 May 2024. Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

The Met Office warned there would be a risk of flash flooding and power outages in both affected warning areas.

Hail and strong winds are also possible, he added.

Flooding and lightning could disrupt road travel, with rail and bus services delayed or canceled, forecasters said.

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp

Follow Sky News to get all the latest news from around the UK and around the world.

Tap here

Heavy rainfall is expected to fall this evening and overnight.

Rain is expected to fall around 2 to 4 cm, and in some areas, around 5 cm of rain is expected to fall.

“Most of this rain could fall over two to three hours,” the forecaster said.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said: “You could wake up to the sound of thunder or lightning in the south tonight.”

“It can rain a lot in a short period of time.”

He said it could produce a lot of spray and surface water on the roads for commuters Thursday morning.

Read more on Sky News: Boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, girl arrived in UK after 30 attempts Radcliffe comments on fallout from JK Rowling

Elsewhere, temperatures will remain dry, with temperatures largely in the double digits across England and Wales, or around 8C to 9C in towns and cities further north.

“It’s cloudy from the start until Thursday, but we’re still seeing heavy early morning rain across the South West,” he said.

“It will tend to dissipate but there is always a chance of further showers across southern England, central and south Wales.”

He added: “Most of the Midlands towards north-west Scotland, Northern Ireland, north-west England and East Anglia will see clear and sunny days tomorrow.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/met-office-issues-weather-warnings-for-thunderstorms-covering-large-parts-of-uk-including-london-brighton-and-cardiff-13117611 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos