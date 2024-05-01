Quarterly Reimbursement Statement from Assistant Secretary for Financial Markets Josh Frost





WASHINGTON The U.S. Treasury Department is offering $125 billion in Treasury securities to repay approximately $107.8 billion in private Treasury bonds maturing on May 15, 2024. This issuance will raise new liquidity from private investors amounting to approximately $17.2 billion. The titles are:

A 3-year note in the amount of $58 billion, maturing on May 15, 2027; A 10-year note in the amount of $42 billion, maturing on May 15, 2034; andA $25 billion 30-year bond maturing on May 15, 2054.

The 3-year note will be auctioned at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The 10-year note will be auctioned at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The 30-year bond will be auctioned at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 9, 2024. All such auctions will be conducted on a yield basis and will be settled on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

The balance of the Treasury's financing requirements during the quarter will be met through regular weekly auctions of bills, cash management notes (CMB) and monthly notes, bonds, Treasury securities protected against inflation ( TIPS) and 2-year variable rate notes (FRN). auctions.

PROJECTED FINANCING REQUIREMENTS AND ISSUANCE PLANS

Since August 2023, the Treasury has significantly increased the size of issuances of nominal coupon securities and FRN securities. Treasury believes that these cumulative changes place it well positioned to address potential changes in the fiscal outlook as well as the pace and duration of future SOMA repurchases.

NOMINAL COUPON AND FRN FINANCING

Based on current projected borrowing needs, Treasury does not anticipate needing to increase the size of nominal coupons or FRN auctions at least over the next few quarters.

The table below shows, in billions of dollars, the actual auction size for the February-April 2024 quarter and the forecast auction size for the May-July 2024 quarter:

2 years3 years5 years7 years10 years20 years30 yearsFRNF246354644242162528Mar-246656674339132228Apr-246958704439132230May-246958704442162528Jun-2469 Jul-246958704439132230

Treasury plans to respond to any seasonal or unexpected variations in borrowing needs over the next quarter by changing the size of regular bill auctions and/or CMBs.

FINANCING ADVICE

Given the medium- and long-term borrowing outlook and the structural balance between TIPS supply and demand, Treasury believes it would be prudent to continue to gradually increase the size of TIPS auctions in order to maintain a stable share of TIPS as a percentage of the total. outstanding negotiable debt. In the May-July 2024 quarter, Treasury plans to maintain the size of the 10-year TIPS reopening auction in May at $16 billion, increase the size of the 5-year TIPS reopening auction in June from $1 billion to $21 billion and increase the size of the 10-year TIPS reopening auction in July. the size of new issue auctions from $1 billion to $19 billion.

INVOICE ISSUANCE

Given the current budget forecast, Treasury plans to increase the size of the 4-, 6-, and 8-week bill auctions in the coming days to ensure sufficient liquidity to meet our one-week cash flow needs towards the end of May . Next, in anticipation of the June 15 corporate tax and corporate tax deadline, Treasury plans to implement modest reductions in the size of short-term bill auctions between the start and end of the year. mid-June. Subsequently, during the month of July, the Treasury plans to reduce the size of short-term bill auctions to levels at or near the February and March highs. As always, Treasury will continue to evaluate near-term borrowing needs and evaluate, if appropriate, additional adjustments to note auction sizes.

INTRODUCTION OF INVOICE REFERENCE AT 6 WEEKS

Taking into account the prospects for the supply of Treasury bills in the medium term and having received comments from various market participants, including primary securities specialists and the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee, the Treasury intends to transform the regular 6-week CMB into a reference title (which is part of the regular weekly invoice issuance schedule in the future). Investor reception for the 6-week CMB has been strong, and the elevation to benchmark status will further support demand.

Over the coming quarters, Treasury plans to make the necessary operational and systemic changes to smoothly transition the 6-week CMB to benchmark status. During this transition, the Treasury will continue the weekly issuance of 6-week CMBs. Treasury also intends to maintain the Thursday settlement and maturity cycle when the 6-week CMB becomes a reference bill. Additional implementation details, including the likely timing of the first benchmark auction, will be provided in a future refund.

REDEMPTIONS

The Treasury today announces the launch of its repurchase program and publishes a provisional repurchase schedule for the May to July 2024 quarter, with the first operation scheduled for Wednesday May 29. Through July 2024, Treasury plans to conduct weekly liquidity support repurchases of up to $2 billion per nominal coupon securities transaction and up to $500 million per TIPS transaction.

In each operation, Treasury will solicit bids for up to 20 CUSIPs, due to temporary limitations in the settlement process. Once these settlement process limitations are resolved, Treasury plans to remove the 20 CUSIP cap and move toward transaction sizes consistent with its previous guidance (e.g., a maximum of $30 billion per quarter for l all liquidity support tranches). The Treasury will take stock of this transition during the next reimbursement.

No Cash Management buyouts are planned for the May-July 2024 quarter. Cash management buyouts could begin later in 2024 depending on tax flows and market conditions.

Consistent with conducting these operations in a regular and predictable manner, the Treasury intends to announce a provisional redemption schedule with each quarterly redemption. More information on Treasury buybacks can be found here.

LARGE POSITION REPORT (LPR) CALL

Over the next three months, Treasury intends to issue an LPR call. Treasury last made an LPR call on July 11, 2023.

Additionally, Treasury is offering a free virtual workshop on June 7, 2024 on Treasury's LPR rules, which apply to all U.S. and foreign entities that may control a significant position in a specified Treasury security. More information about the workshop is available.

More information regarding LPR appeals, Treasury rules, and additional guidance on the forms is available at https://www.treasurydirect.gov/laws-and-regulations/gsa/lpr-reports/.

Please send your comments or suggestions on these or other debt management topics to [email protected].

The next quarterly refund announcement will take place on Wednesday July 31, 2024.

###

