The UK is not interesting to green investors, a former climate adviser has said.

Britain is losing green investment to other countries due to Chancellor Rishi Sunak's withdrawal of his net zero target and failure to respond to US inflation reduction laws, the former head of the UK's climate watchdog has warned.

Chris Stark, who stepped down as statutory chairman of the Climate Change Committee last week, told the Financial Times that developers and capital markets were turning away from the UK, once a leader in renewable energy, towards more attractive destinations.

We are certainly seeing evidence of loss of investment in other parts of the world, says Stark, adding that the UK is not exciting when it comes to green energy.

The CCC has been critical of the government's record on climate action under Stark's watch. Stark admitted he was more outspoken than his predecessor, but insisted he had the evidence to back up what he said.

Stark is leaving the CCC after six years in the role to run the Carbon Trust, a group that advises and tracks the public and private sector's progress toward achieving net zero.

The UK became the first large economy to set a legally binding net zero target in 2019. But Sunak has come under fire from across the political spectrum for his inaction on climate change since being appointed chancellor in 2022.

Last September, Sunak backed off a promise to homeowners to improve the energy efficiency of their homes and postponed a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.

The government failed to attract bids from offshore wind developers for its recent auction of new project contracts, indicating waning interest among investors.

Stark said the UK had failed to respond to the IRA, President Joe Biden's landmark legislation to promote decarbonization through a package of measures including $369 billion in green subsidies and tax cuts.

He said the bill's impact has been surprising, with companies and investors prioritizing green development in the United States over other countries.

If there was scope for clean operations in North America, there would certainly have been such discussions at every board table, Stark said. If America sounds interesting, go there.

The government said the UK had attracted $300 billion in public and private low-carbon investment since 2010.

Schemes such as the Contract for Difference (CfD) scheme are making the UK an attractive place to invest in green industries, with companies saying they have announced plans to invest $24 billion in low-carbon investments since September.

CfD contracts help developers secure project financing by guaranteeing the price of their power output.

Stark noted that the UK was losing soft power globally as there was a view among many countries that the UK was taking a step back on climate action.

He said the country was no longer at the center of global discussions on climate action and was missing out on important conversations about other issues.

Climate is the lens through which we discuss a variety of global issues, and it would be a hindrance not to be at the table, at least not as one of the most ambitious countries. [influence you can have on other issues]he said

The UK has halved its greenhouse gas emissions since 1990, but Mr Stark said he was not confident the UK would meet its 2030 target of reducing emissions by 68%.

He also criticized the Labor opposition, saying he was disappointed that Labor had cut its spending plans for the green transition from $28 billion a year to less than $5 billion a year. He said it appeared as if they were retreating.

He said the party had very ambitious policies on energy, while Labor, like the Conservatives, had failed to look at the tougher aspects of net zero, such as how to decarbonise agriculture, industry and buildings.

Labor said it would make the most ambitious investment in clean domestic energy in British history, adding that if Britain wins a general election expected this year, it would make Britain a world leader in tackling the climate crisis.

