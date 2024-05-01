UK house prices unexpectedly fall for second month in a row | housing market





UK house prices unexpectedly fell for the second month in a row in April, according to Building Society Nationwide, as interest rate uncertainty and more expensive mortgages slowed the spring home-buying season.

The data will put more pressure on the Bank of England ahead of next week's rates, as some economists say a two-month decline in the closely watched index is starting to look like a trend and new fixed mortgage rates are continuing to rise. presentation.

The average housing price in April was 261,962, down 0.4% from March, and the monthly lender index fell 0.2% from the previous month.

A typical UK house now costs $11,700 less than it did in August 2022, just weeks before Liz Truss' disastrous small budget sparked financial chaos.

Nationwide also announced that the annual home price growth rate in April fell from 1.6% the previous month to 0.6%. “The slowdown likely reflects ongoing affordability pressures, with long-term interest rates rising in recent months, reversing the steep decline seen at the end of the year,” said Robert Gardner, the lender’s chief economist.

He added that after taking seasonal effects into account, house prices are currently around 4% below the all-time high recorded in the summer of 2022.

Last week, major lenders including Barclays, HSBC and NatWest raised interest rates on fixed mortgage deals after some economists withdrew their forecasts on when the Bank of England would cut interest rates.

More lenders have raised new transaction costs this week. On Tuesday, Nationwide increased some of its fixed rates by up to 0.25 percentage points. Meanwhile, the average interest rate for a new two-year fixed mortgage continues to rise and currently stands at 5.91%, according to financial data provider Moneyfacts.

The bank is expected to announce a rate cut later this year, with some economists believing it could come as early as June, while many believe August or September is more likely.

Commenting on Wednesday's figures, Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at estate agent Knight Frank, said the rise in house prices seen in the first two months of the year was likely to reverse as rising mortgage rates hit demand.

But he added: We believe demand and house price growth will recover later this year with rate cuts imminent.

Nationwide analysis pointed to some moderation in the recent recovery in housing market activity, with mortgage approvals in March rising to their highest level since September 2022.

A survey of first-time buyers commissioned by the Building Society found that 49% of people hoping to take their first step onto the property ladder in the next five years said they had postponed their plans in the past 12 months.

Among people who are hesitant to buy their first home, 53% said it was because house prices were too high, while 41% said high mortgage costs were preventing them from doing so.

55% of those surveyed said they would buy a larger home or buy somewhere else where housing prices are less expensive.

Tomer Aboody, director at property lender MT Finance, said: “With house prices reportedly falling due to buyer affordability and uncertainty about interest rates and inflation, some stability or assistance is needed.” He said.

With interest rates falling, greater mortgage flexibility and stamp duty reform, buyers should feel confident they can buy and move.

