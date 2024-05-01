White House considers welcoming some Palestinians from war-torn Gaza as refugees





The Biden administration is considering bringing some Palestinians to the United States as refugees, a move that would provide permanent refuge for some of those fleeing war-torn Gaza, according to internal federal government documents obtained by CBS News.

In recent weeks, the documents show, senior officials from several U.S. federal agencies have discussed the practicality of different options for resettling Palestinians from Gaza whose immediate family members are U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

One such proposal is to use the decades-old U.S. refugee admissions program to welcome Palestinians with ties to the United States who have managed to escape from Gaza and enter Egypt. neighbor, according to inter-agency planning documents.

Senior U.S. officials also discussed the possibility of moving more Palestinians out of Gaza and treating them as refugees if they have American relatives, according to the documents. These plans would require coordination with Egypt, which has so far refused to take in large numbers of Gazans.

Those who pass a series of eligibility, medical and security screenings would be qualified to travel to the United States with refugee status, which provides recipients with permanent residency, resettlement benefits like housing assistance and a path to American citizenship.

Although the eligible population is expected to be relatively small, the plans discussed by U.S. officials could offer a lifeline to some Palestinians fleeing the war between Israel and Hamas, which local public health authorities say has claimed the lives of more than 34,000 people and displaced hundreds of people. thousands of civilians in Gaza.

In a statement provided to CBS News Tuesday evening, a White House spokesperson said the United States “has helped more than 1,800 American citizens and their families leave Gaza, many of whom came to the United States.” Under President Biden's leadership, we have also helped, and will continue to help, some particularly vulnerable people, such as children with serious health conditions and children receiving cancer treatment, to get out of harm's way. and to receive care in neighboring hospitals in the region.

The statement went on to say that the United States “categorically rejects any action leading to the forced resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank or the redrawing of Gaza's borders.” The best path forward is to achieve a lasting ceasefire through a hostage agreement that will stabilize the situation and pave the way for a two-state solution. »

Displaced Palestinians sit outside to escape the scorching heat in their camp tents in Deir El-Balah, central Gaza Strip, April 28, 2024. Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Israeli government launched a military offensive and aerial bombardments on Gaza after Hamas staged an unprecedented attack across Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians. Hamas militants also kidnapped more than 200 people, many of whom remain in captivity.

CBS News has also reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department for comment.

Proposals to resettle some Palestinians as refugees would mark a change in long-standing U.S. government policy and practice. Since its inception in 1980, the US refugee program has failed to resettle large numbers of Palestinians.

Over the past decade, the United States has resettled more than 400,000 refugees fleeing violence and war around the world. Fewer than 600 were Palestinian. In fiscal year 2023, the United States welcomed 56 Palestinian refugees, or 0.09 percent of the more than 60,000 refugees resettled during those 12 months, according to State Department statistics.

Although many Democrats would likely support the move, admitting Palestinians as refugees could raise even more policy challenges for the Biden administration, linked to the war between Israel and Hamas. The conflict has already highlighted divisions within the Democratic Party, sparked massive protests on college campuses and divided communities across America.

To be eligible to enter the United States as a refugee, applicants must prove that they are fleeing persecution based on certain factors, such as their nationality, religion or political opinions. While some Palestinians might say they are fleeing Hamas repression, others might identify the military and government of Israel, a major U.S. ally and recipient of U.S. aid, as persecutors.

The resettlement of Palestinian refugees, even if small-scale, could also draw criticism from Republicans, who have sought to raise concerns about immigration and illegal crossings at the US-Mexico border, determining the stakes of the November elections.

Shortly after the October 7 Hamas attacks and the start of the Israeli offensive in Gaza, leading Republicans, including presidential candidates, declared that the United States should not take in Palestinian refugees, saying that they are anti-Semitic and represent a potential risk to national security.

In recent years, the Biden administration has significantly increased refugee resettlement, which was cut to a record low by former President Donald Trump. U.S. officials have set a goal of admitting up to 125,000 refugees in fiscal year 2024, which ends at the end of September.

Israel and Hamas at war More More Camilo Montoya-Galvez

Camilo Montoya-Galvez is the immigration reporter at CBS News. Based in Washington, he covers immigration policy and politics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/palestinian-refugees-us-gaza-white-house/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos