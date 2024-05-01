British food importers say new Brexit checks could add 60% to costs | Brexit





Businesses importing food into the UK from the EU have said newly introduced post-Brexit checks could increase costs by up to 60%, leading to higher prices for customers and putting some stores out of business.

After five previous delays, the British government introduced physical checks on animal and plant products imported from the EU on Tuesday and said earlier this month it would implement a common user charge (CUC) of up to $145 per consignment. .

But importers and carriers have criticized the lack of clarity on what cargo means, with many assuming the limit applies to one vehicle. In fact, vehicles with different products in different locations may have to pay multiples of 145.

Transport companies transporting meat and dairy products from Poland and other Eastern European countries said the new rates meant they would now have to pay hundreds of pounds per truck, adding significant costs to their operations.

The government has reduced the number of checks to avoid confusion, meaning queues at the border did not materialize on Tuesday, but most trucks bringing food and plants from the continent via the Dover and Channel tunnels will still have to pay CUC .

One of the UK's largest importers of Eastern European goods, which sends more than 70 lorries a week and supplies 1,000 businesses, said the government should make clearer what freight means and warn companies they face costs much higher than 145. .

The company, which declined to be named, said some trucks would now have to pay an extra 1,500 (1,750) to cover the cost. This is an increase of around 60% on the 3,000 it would normally cost to transport goods to the UK.

Adriana Zalewska of Kin Global Distribution, a small importer, said her trucks are often able to transport multiple types of meat, dairy and other fresh produce, and the new fee adds more than 1,300 per shipment.

She said: This means food prices in the UK will have to rise as costs are passed on through the supply chain. We are concerned that this will have a direct and immediate impact on small businesses such as stores, local distributors and importers, forcing them out of the market.

Piotr Liczycki, managing director of Polish company Eljot Transport, which sends 2,000 trucks to the UK each year, currently expects to pay between 300 and 2,000 more for each truck, which could add between 1 million and 1.5 million to its operating costs. I said there is. this year.

Businesses have already criticized the fact that details of the CUC were only made public by the government in early April, just weeks before the checks were due to arrive.

As per the regulations, each shipment accompanied by the Common Health Entry Document (Ched) is subject to a cap of 145 on verification fees. Trucks carrying a mix of products from different suppliers require a Ched for each product type (e.g. poultry). Sometimes additional Cheds are issued at different loading locations.

This means that trucks carrying a variety of products from different regions, such as those carrying beef, milk and eggs, will have to pay a multiple of 145.

CUC is levied on goods coming through the Port of Dover and the Channel Tunnel to cover inspection and operating costs at the only government-run border control facility at Sevington, Kent.

Post-Brexit checks also arrived on Tuesday at other ports across the country, which privately run border controls that will charge importers their own fees.

These inspections are light-hearted and focus on the highest risk products, but the government has pledged to expand inspections in a reasonable and controlled manner.

Michael Szydlo, co-founder and CEO of food industry customs agency Quick Declare, said that in some cases, freight shipments resulted in a 3,000 CUC fee.

He has written to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs arguing that lowering import costs could cause permanent damage to food supply chains.

A government spokesperson said: These border checks are essential to protect Britain's food supply chains, farmers and the natural environment from costly diseases reaching our shores.

The costs are minimal compared to the impact of major disease outbreaks such as foot-and-mouth disease in 2001. This has cost businesses and the economy as a whole more than $12.8 billion in 2022 prices.

We will continue to work with and support businesses throughout this process to ensure the smooth flow of imports.

