Black voters appeal ruling blocking new Louisiana map to U.S. Supreme Court





WASHINGTON, DC Black voters are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review yesterday's ruling by two Trump-appointed federal judges who blocked Louisiana's new congressional map with two majority-black districts.

United States Supreme Court in Washington DC (Adobe Stock)

The appeal follows a lawsuit filed by non-African American voters against Louisiana's recently passed congressional map that included two majority-black districts. The state's new congressional map was passed earlier this year following another lawsuit filed by black voters.

Once the new map was implemented, in January, self-identified non-African American voters filed their own lawsuit to challenge the new map.

The appeal notice lists several reasons why the Supreme Court should review the case. The NAACP Legal Defense Fund and Black voters argue that the federal panel failed to follow proper procedure and heard the case without input from Black voters who initially challenged the state map.

Yesterday, in a 2-1 decision, a three-judge federal panel, consisting of a Clinton and two Trump appointees from the Western District of Louisiana, invalidated the state's congressional map on the grounds that This was an unconstitutional racial gerrymander. It's the latest setback in Louisiana voters' long road to a fair congressional map, which began in 2022.

In response to the order, former United States Attorney General Eric Holder criticized the decision, calling it disgraceful, adding that it unnecessarily places Louisianans' voting rights in a very precarious position.

Last year, Louisiana was ordered to adopt a map with two majority-black districts after courts ruled that the state's original map, which had only one majority-black district, violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. The state finally adopted a plan in January 2024 that increased the black makeup of the state's 6th Congressional District stretching from Shreveport to Baton Rouge, currently held by U.S. Rep. Garret Graves (R), by 23 percent. at 54%.

In response to the state's new fair map with two majority-black districts, voters who identified as non-African American quickly filed their own lawsuit hoping to block the map. Alleging that the new map was a racial gerrymander, the plaintiffs asked the court to block its use for the 2024 elections and with November fast approaching, the case went to trial in early April. In yesterday's order, the panel found that new districts aimed at better representing the state's black population were racially truncated.

Black voters in Louisiana have been fighting for a fair congressional map for more than two years and even voted under an illegal map in 2022. The state needs a map by May 15, according to Louisiana's attorney general. Louisiana, Liz Murrill (right), and will also seek a card. the U.S. Supreme Court's review, noting that the current legal landscape makes it impossible for federal judges not to draw maps. This is not right and they need to fix it.

Mark Joseph Stern, senior editor of Slate, which covers courts and law, highlighted the implications of a possible Supreme Court review, writing on It declares that the Voting Rights Act (or what remains of the law) is unconstitutional. Extremely cynical and partisan maneuver.

Read the notice of appeal here.

Learn more about the Callais case here.

Learn more about the Section 2 redistricting case here.

