Phase 1 detention for relocation to Rwanda in progress





Operations teams within the Ministry of Home Affairs have been working at a rapid pace to safely and quickly detain people seeking relocation to Rwanda, with further activity expected in the coming weeks.

The move is a key part of plans to provide flights to Rwanda in the next 9-11 weeks.

These activities form another key milestone in the government's wider plan to stop small boat crossings, reducing them by more than a third by 2023.

Rwanda's policy will deter migrants from making the dangerous journey across the Channel by making it clear that if they come here illegally, they cannot stay.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said:

Our Rwanda partnership is a pioneering response to the global problem of irregular migration, and we have worked tirelessly to introduce new, stronger legislation to make this happen.

Our dedicated enforcement team is working quickly to quickly detain people who have no right to be here so the plane can take off.

This is a complex task, but we are absolutely committed to operationalizing the policy, stopping the boats and breaking the business models of smuggling gangs.

Home Office Executive Director Eddy Montgomery said:

Our professional operations team is highly trained and fully equipped to carry out the necessary enforcement activities quickly and in the safest manner possible.

It is important that operational details are kept to a minimum to protect colleagues involved and those in custody and to enable this large-scale operation to be carried out as quickly as possible.

The Home Office has increased detention capacity to more than 2,200 detention spaces, trained 200 new social workers to process claims quickly and made available 500 highly trained escorts.

Commercial charter flights were also booked and the airport was put on standby.

Rwanda has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to provide asylum seekers with opportunities to build new, prosperous lives through accommodation, education, training and employment. The UK has a strong and successful record in resettling people, having accepted more than 135,000 refugees, and is prepared to take in thousands more refugees who cannot remain in the UK.

The government's Rwanda Security Act and internationally binding treaties reaffirm and guarantee the security of Rwanda and its policies. The treaty directly responds to the Supreme Court's ruling last December by strengthening Rwanda's asylum system to ensure that no one is returned to an unsafe country after emigrating. Based on the treaty, this law confirms that Rwanda is a safe country for migration purposes.

