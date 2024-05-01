



British ministers have admitted for the first time that they are detaining asylum seekers for deportation to Rwanda, sparking protests outside the Home Office building.

A nationwide operation to detain adult men and women began this week, with more to be carried out over the next 11 weeks, leading to one-way flights to East Africa.

Officials have refused to say how many people have been detained so far, but sources say dozens of people have been detained in cities across the UK, including Glasgow, Liverpool, Birmingham and Bristol. Enforcement action has reportedly been taken in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

In a further development, senior civil servants' unions have filed an application for judicial review of the government's Rwanda plans.

The agency said its members could be violating civil service laws if they follow the minister's demands to ignore Strasbourg's emergency order banning deportations.

The Guardian said on Sunday that the detentions would begin on Monday. Several asylum seekers who showed up for routine appointments with the Home Office on Monday were detained and told they would be sent to Rwanda.

The timing of the announcement of the Rwanda plan, estimated to cost more than $500 million over five years, drew scorn from Labour. A party official said, “Are there any more blatant signs?” [former immigration minister Robert] Was Jenrick right that this was all more symbolic than this crazy story before the election?

Downing Street denied this. A spokesman for the Prime Minister said: We really cannot afford to wait a day when people are being lured onto boats by gangs and dying in the Channel.

Protests against the demolition are taking place across the country, including at an external immigration reporting center in Liverpool, Hounslow, west London, and the East Midlands Immigration Office in Loughborough.

Protests were taking place on Wednesday outside Luna House in Croydon, south London, where a Sudanese man was detained on Monday and said he would be sent to Rwanda. He was reportedly taken to an immigration removal center along with two other detained men.

The Home Office said in a statement that the move was a key part of plans to provide flights in the next nine to 11 weeks.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said: Our dedicated enforcement team is working quickly to quickly detain people who have no right to be here so the plane can take off. This is a complex task, but we are committed to operationalizing policy, stopping boats, and disrupting the business models of human trafficking gangs.

The Home Office has been criticized for encouraging anti-asylum sentiment, having also released photos and videos of asylum seekers detained in raids by immigration enforcement officers.

Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK representative, said: “By pumping out updates on arrests and detentions, the government is callously attempting to exploit the plight of many people who have suffered severe trauma from past persecution and abuse while fleeing and traveling. “He said. They made it.

Asylum seekers can only be detained if there is a realistic possibility of them being deported from the UK. This means they could be released on bail in the future if no action is taken to deport them.

The Home Office may need to refer them for a bail hearing if they have been detained for more than four months.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said: “The government’s detention measures are causing fear, suffering and great anxiety for men, women and children who have fled war and persecution in the UK.” said. The children sent messages to our staff fearing they were at risk of being deported to Rwanda due to their age. We have also seen the mental health and wellbeing of those we work with in the asylum system deteriorate.

Labor has denied it will continue to remove Rwanda from government after a senior source told the New Statesman the party could maintain the plan while agreeing a return deal with the EU.

Spokesperson Keir Starmus said Labor would not seek to bring back people sent to Rwanda under a Tory government, but would not send asylum seekers to Rwanda. The Labor government will not schedule any flights to Rwanda. We said we would like to have appropriate return agreements in place with other countries.

