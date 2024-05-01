What do the protests on US campuses mean for Joe Biden in November? | US elections 2024





Joe Biden and Democrats' policies toward Israel, which have incited thousands of students across the country to protest, could affect the youth vote for Biden and hurt his re-election chances, warned experts, in a context which already promises to be tight. election.

Thousands of students from universities across the United States have joined pro-Palestinian rallies and, more recently, encampments, as Israel's war in Gaza has killed more than 34,000 people.

Some of the protests began with a call to encourage universities to abandon investments in companies that supply weapons and equipment to the Israeli military. But as the Biden administration continues its broad support for Israel, the president is increasingly becoming the subject of criticism from young people. Polls show young Americans' support for Biden has declined since 2020.

With Biden narrowly trailing Trump in several key states, this is a voting bloc the president cannot afford to lose.

The real threat to Biden is that young voters, especially college-educated voters, won't turn out for him in the election, said Jonathan Zimmerman, a professor of education history at the University of Pennsylvania.

I wouldn't expect campus protesters today to vote for Trump, almost none of them will. That's not the danger here. The danger is much simpler: they simply won't vote.

Turnout could be key to Biden's victory in the November election, given the dedication of Trump's base, and there are signs that Biden's handling of the Gaza situation is already costing him support.

In Wisconsin, which Biden won by just 21,000 votes in 2020, more than 47,000 people voted uneducated in the state's Democratic primary, in protest of the government's support for Israel. That came after more than 100,000 voters in Michigan's Democratic primary voted no: Biden won the state by just 154,000 votes four years ago.

Biden triumphed in Pennsylvania by a similarly slim margin, and polling averages currently show him trailing Trump in the state, albeit by less than two points. The protests on the campuses of the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Pittsburgh are likely worrying Biden's campaign.

In states like Pennsylvania, the margins will be so small that it is at least possible that a few thousand people not showing up or voting for one of the third-party candidates could swing the election one way. or in the other, Zimmerman said.

In April, a Harvard poll found that Biden leads Trump by eight percentage points among 18- to 29-year-olds, compared to the 23-point lead Biden had at the same point in 2020. In the same survey, 51% of young people Americans say they support a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, while only 10% say they are opposed.

The sentiments uncovered by Harvard were just as worrying about the voting numbers. Nearly 60% of 18-29 year olds believe that the country is on the wrong track. Only 9% believe that things are generally going in the right direction.

On Tuesday, even the College Democrats of America, a centrist organization supporting Biden, criticized his own party.

Every day Democrats fail to unite for a permanent ceasefire, a two-state solution and recognition of Palestinian statehood, more young people find themselves disillusioned with the party, said the group in a press release.

The White House said Biden reiterated his clear opposition to Israel's invasion of the Gaza city of Rafah, where about 1.4 million Palestinians are sheltering, during a call with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister , this week-end.

ignore previous newsletter promotion

Subscribe to the US election edition of The Stakes

The Guardian guides you through the chaos of a far-reaching presidential election

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

The administration said Biden also reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to Israel's security. This came after Biden said he condemned anti-Semitic protests, although the president added: I also condemn those who do not understand what is happening with the Palestinians.

Zimmerman said the most obvious precedent for student protests influencing an election was in 1968, when Lyndon B Johnson abandoned his re-election campaign in the face of anti-Vietnam War protests. Those protests, which began in 1965, were not the only reason Johnson dropped out of the Democratic primary, Zimmerman said, but they played a major role.

The Vietnam-era movement has grown to a much larger scale than the current protests, although with hundreds of students arrested so far, it is clear that the movement is gaining momentum and, according to students Nationals for Justice in Palestine, an advocacy group, there are more than 50 encampments at universities across the United States.

A muscular response to the protests will not be enough to suppress them. That will only increase the protests and make them stronger, because then it becomes a free speech issue, said Ralph Young, a history professor at Temple University whose work has focused on protest movements in UNITED STATES.

If protests against Israel's conduct and Biden's ability or willingness to convince Israel continue, this will not be a problem for Trump. In a Gallup poll taken in March, 71 percent of Republicans said they approved of Israel's military action in Gaza, compared to just 36 percent of Democrats.

The main negative on this is the Democrats. What Biden needs to win is very strong Democratic turnout. If he loses even 10% of the Democratic vote and even if it doesn't go to Trump, I think Biden's chances of being re-elected are slim, Young said.

If there is a ceasefire, or if things improve, then perhaps calmer heads will prevail and things will stabilize. Maybe then the protests won't have as much impact on the elections. But the longer they last, the more impact they will have.

Biden versus Trump: What lies ahead for the United States and the world?

On Thursday, May 2, from 3:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. ET, join Tania Branigan, David Smith, Mehdi Hasan, and Tara Setmayer for a look at the people, ideas, and events that could shape the U.S. election campaign. Book your tickets here or at theguardian.live

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/may/01/university-protests-presidential-election-biden-youth-vote The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos