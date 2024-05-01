From too high to too low?





Annual inflation in the UK fell from 4% to 3.2% during the first quarter of 2024. However, the market is pricing in two rate cuts of about 25 basis points this year, compared to the six they were pricing in in early January. why?

The six cuts may have been ambitious from the start. However, the recent rise in interest rate expectations has been driven first by the possibility of longer-term interest rate hikes in the US, and second by slightly higher-than-expected inflation (the March CPI was 0.1 percentage points higher overall than expected!). As you can probably sense, both reasons are flawed.

That's right. A stronger dollar could eventually impact expensive UK imports. However, the BoE's focus on tightening financial markets due to a stronger dollar is likely to be delivered more quickly. Meanwhile, pricing rates ensure an assessment of where inflation is heading. Better-than-expected data (already for several months) raises concerns that underlying price pressures may be rebuilding, but the next step is to assess whether this is the case rather than simply assuming.

Breaking down the annual CPI into its main components, it is clear that it is currently largely driven by services. The contribution of sectors other than food and energy has declined, and energy is actually driving down inflation.

This is a snapshot and doesn't tell you anything about where your contributions will be in the coming months. So let's look at each element in turn, starting with food.

What consumers pay in supermarkets reflects price pressures in the supply chain. Over the past year, the producer price inflation rates for imported and domestically produced food ingredients have fallen significantly. These changes percolate throughout the supply chain over time (6 months or so seems to work well for consumer prices). Therefore, the rate of growth in end-consumer food prices will continue to decline.

Now energy. This price pressure also appears benign. Gas prices help determine wholesale electricity prices. This in turn has a lag effect on consumer prices. Fast forward about 12 months and this suggests that the current trajectory of CPI energy inflation will remain low for at least the next quarter (energy price caps are also coming down).

Of course, food and energy are volatile components. Vulnerable to shock. But there doesn't seem to be much cause for concern, at least in the base case. Nonetheless, it is better to focus on core inflation.

It starts with the product. The quarterly pace of factory output price growth is well aligned with non-energy commodity inflation. Commodity price pressures are likely to continue to track producer price increases as supply chain pressures ease and interest rates weigh on manufacturers.

Next is service. There is a fairly robust relationship between wages and services inflation. But what direction are they going in? The service sector's vacancy-to-employment ratio, which indicates worker demand, is a good indicator of future wage pressures. This suggests we are back to pre-pandemic levels and wages will continue to ease. Other indicators, including the BoE Decision Makers Panel survey, show businesses expect wage growth to decline by 1.5 percentage points over the next 12 months.

Any further cooling in the labor market will depend in part on how tight economic conditions are overall. Annual growth in M4ex, which measures broad money supply, has been particularly weak since last summer, partly reflecting the impact of rising interest rates.

There is a lag of approximately 18 months between M4ex's annual growth and its impact on UK inflation (credit and liquidity conditions take time to impact the real economy). It's not perfect, but if we take the relationship at face value, the UK's annual CPI could remain near zero within a year and a half. (Former BoE chief economist Andy Haldane said in February that he believed there was a risk of deepening the UK recession if the BoE did not start cutting interest rates soon.)

A combination of key indicators for food, energy and commodities over the coming quarters shows that UK annual inflation could soon fall below the 2% target, and could even fall close to zero early next year.

How low inflation goes will depend in part on assumptions about how long wage growth will continue and how far we think demand will fall below supply capacity. However, looking at the current trends in wage growth and what the growth in money supply means for future economic activity, it seems reasonable to think that services inflation will also come down to some extent.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, agrees.

In our view, average revenue growth will likely fall to around 2% and then settle at around 3.5%. The latter is consistent with CPI services inflation falling to a level consistent with the 2% inflation target.

As a result, Dales thinks core inflation could hover around 2% next year (and possibly below target next year). He believes CPI inflation could fall below 1% by the end of this year after taking into account price dynamics for goods, food and energy.

In summary, markets are overreacting to rigidity in the US and higher-than-expected numbers in the UK and are making incorrect assumptions about these developments. The UK's disinflation story is alive and well. Services inflation should fall further, but its trajectory and the economic conditions supporting it look promising. Elsewhere, headline inflation will be lower due to commodity, energy and food inflation. (Barring any further real shocks). Recent inflation should not significantly change the BoE's view. CPI in the first quarter was expected to average 3.6%, but came closer to 3.5%. (The market is buzzing about the figure being 0.1 percentage point higher than expected in March.) Banks will have to cut more than the market currently thinks, and probably sooner. Dithering may increase the need for lower levels later.

