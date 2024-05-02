US imposes sanctions on more than a dozen companies in China for supporting Russia's war in Ukraine





The United States has imposed sanctions on more than a dozen companies in China and Hong Kong for their support of Russia's war in Ukraine, part of a tranche of nearly 300 new sanctions unveiled Wednesday.

The move comes after senior U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, repeatedly warned senior Chinese officials to crack down on China's supply of duplicate items to Russia. use which, according to the United States, are used to strengthen its army in Russia. the war against Ukraine.

The nearly 300 targets sanctioned by the Treasury and State Department include sanctions against dozens of actors who allowed Russia to acquire desperately needed technology and equipment abroad, it said. the Treasury Department in a press release.

The sanctions also hit targets in Russia, as well as Azerbaijan, Belgium, Slovakia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

The sanctions aim to combat sanctions evasion and support for Russia's military-industrial base and its biological and chemical weapons programs. The Treasury Department also targeted individuals involved in supplying Russia with precursor materials used in the manufacture of explosives.

According to a State Department fact sheet, its sanctions hit Chinese entities responsible for developing and supplying dual-use aerospace, manufacturing and technology equipment to entities based in Russia.

Specifically, these designations target producers and exporters of products critical to Russia's defense industrial base, some of whom have shipped goods to U.S.-designated entities in Russia, the fact sheet states.

The Biden administration is increasingly sounding the alarm over China's support for Russia's defense industrial base, which the United States says has allowed Moscow to continue its war against Russia. 'Ukraine.

Additionally, as Russia has begun to rebuild its defense capabilities, the United States has sought to rally its allies to pressure Beijing through diplomatic means or, if that fails, through punitive measures so that he stops providing support, and they look to see if this pressure has had a positive effect. or will have an impact.

Russia is no longer on the sidelines, a senior State Department official said before Blinkens' trip to China. They are skyrocketing. They have a substantial heritage, they have reconstituted themselves. They pose a threat not only to Ukraine but to the region as a whole.

America's top diplomat said after a day of meetings in Beijing that when it comes to China's support for Russia's defense industrial base, all I can tell you is that I have been extremely clear about our concerns in detail, but we will have to see what actions follow. Starting from.

It is absolutely essential that the support it provides not in terms of weapons but of components for the defense industrial base, such as machine tools, microelectronics, where it is the huge number one supplier to Russia. It has a material effect in Ukraine and against Ukraine, but it also has a material effect in creating a growth that Russia represents for the countries of Europe and something that has attracted their attention very intensely, he said. -he declared last week.

Despite these conversations, there is no indication that Beijing intends to heed US warnings.

This story has been updated with additional details.

