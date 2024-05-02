UK house prices unexpectedly fall for second month in a row





UK house prices unexpectedly fell for a second consecutive month in April, reflecting recent rises in mortgage rates, according to data from lender Nationwide.

House prices fell 0.4% between March and April, following a 0.2% decline in March, missing the 0.2% expansion economists had predicted. This is the largest monthly contraction since August 2023, when mortgage interest rates peaked.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, said the slowdown likely reflected ongoing affordability pressures. Long-term interest rates have risen in recent months, reversing sharp declines earlier this year.

Swap rates, which underlie mortgage prices, have risen in recent months as markets reassess when they expect the Bank of England to begin cutting interest rates from a 16-year high of 5.25%. This reverses the decline in mortgage rates compared to last summer's peak.

Ranald Mitchell, director at broker Charwin Private Clients, said: “The recession at the beginning of the year has slowly eroded as mortgage rates have risen.”

He added that although supply has improved, low confidence in the market will only be resolved through lower interest rates.

Imogen Pattison, an economist at Capital Economics, said she expected mortgage rates to remain at April levels, suppressing demand and preventing house prices from rising again in the near term.

But she expects the BoE's benchmark interest rate to fall more than most rates this year, adding that if mortgage rates fall in the coming years, house prices are likely to start rising again.

Data released by the BoE on Tuesday showed that the average two-year mortgage loan (60% loan-to-value) rose from 4.62% in February to 4.81% in March, but was well below its recent peak of 6.22% in 2019. July 2023.

This helped mortgage approvals recover in March to their highest level in 18 months, BoE data showed. But national data shows it's taking a toll on home prices.

The lender said house prices rose 0.6% year-on-year in April, down from 1.6% in March and the slowest growth since January when they were still falling. Home prices fell year over year for most of 2023, reflecting rising borrowing costs.

The average home price in April was 262,000, down from a peak of 274,000 in August 2022, according to Nationwide. That's still about 50,000 higher than pre-pandemic February 2020 levels, reflecting rapid price gains at a time when interest rates were at record lows. .

Karen Noye, mortgage expert at property manager Quilter, said the housing market was currently experiencing a downturn. But lower interest rates and the prospect of lower mortgage rates could make purchasing a property more attractive to potential buyers who have been stuck in wait-and-see mode, she added.

