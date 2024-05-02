US Congressmen demand answers over Andretti's exclusion from Formula 1





It is unfair and wrong to attempt to prevent US companies from joining Formula 1, which could also violate US antitrust laws, they wrote to Liberty Chairman and CEO Gregory Maffei.

Mario Andretti, a former Formula One world champion, joined lawmakers for a news conference Wednesday outside the U.S. Capitol to once again make the case for competition in the sport. He argued that his team had met all the requirements, but that was not enough for F1's owners.

We were ready with everything we needed. Give us the green light and let us do our job, Andretti said. Our team, Andretti Global, is part of every major racing discipline in the world. …Formula 1 is the one that remains. And we want to be part of it.

We have all the passion and determination needed, he said.

Andretti's candidacy is currently in limbo. Last fall, Formula One's governing body the FIA ​​accepted the racing teams' willingness to join the grid, saying they met the criteria. But the sports commercial arm, Formula One Management, which is influenced by the 10 teams currently on the grid, has since refused Andretti entry, arguing it could not be competitive in either 2025 or 2026.

Rep. John James, Republican of Michigan, at the U.S. Capitol on December 14, 2023. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images file

James accused F1 owners of engaging in cartel-like behavior.

From the outside, one might ask: is this a financial drain? One wonders: is Formula 1's Liberty Media proposing a different deal, so it can go from $200 million to $1 billion extracted from Andretti-Cadillac? he said. Meanwhile, Andretti-Cadillac has demonstrated its commitment, I think, to the tune of millions of dollars a month to prepare for standards to meet everything.

“We hope we can resolve this issue and do business together for our mutual benefit, but especially for America,” he said. But otherwise, we will have our questions answered. Because we have an obligation to protect the American consumer, to protect American businesses, and that is our first allegiance. And those who seek to profit will be held accountable.

F1 representatives did not immediately return an email seeking comment on the lawmakers' letter.

It's not just about supporting Andretti. It's about supporting Americans, James said, adding that he has spoken to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who seems very interested in learning more and asking questions to F1 on Andretti's candidacy and whether there are anti-competitive practices at play.

The press conference took place just ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix, as the sport returns to the United States for the first of three races in 2024. The other two will take place in Austin and Las Vegas more late this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/sports/us-congress-members-demand-answers-andrettis-exclusion-formula-1-rcna150189 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos