Foster + Partners Unveils Net-Zero, Mixed-Use Development in London, England

The Foster + Partners development in Bankside, London has just received planning approval. Designed in partnership with Lipton Rogers and property developer Hines, Southwark Council has just agreed to proceed with the development. The project, titled 18 Blackfriars Road, aims to revitalize a derelict two-acre brownfield site that has been empty for 20 years.

With sustainability at the forefront, 18 Blackfriars Road will establish itself as an example of a net zero carbon operation, relying entirely on electricity and ground source heat pumps to meet 95% of its heating needs. The scheme is designed to provide affordable housing, free workspace for local entrepreneurs and a cultural center for the local community. Set to be the first high-rise project in the UK to achieve the WELL Community Gold Standard, the project aims to achieve improved health and wellbeing.

Strategically located near major transportation hubs and cultural landmarks, the development compromises three buildings: residential units, office space, and amenities such as outdoor terraces and common spaces. The design also creates an inclusive environment by providing affordable workspace, meeting rooms, educational facilities and children's play areas.

Working closely with Hines and Lipton Rogers, we designed a sound mixed-use development that sought to connect to and significantly enhance the existing urban fabric. Nigel Dancey, Studio Director, Foster + Partners.

The biodiversity-focused project aims to increase green space and further improve the area's ecological footprint by planting around 100 new trees. Setting a good standard for the surrounding community, the development aims to become a benchmark for premium workspace in London, while contributing to the city's status as a global hub for culture, education and commerce.

In other recent news, Foster + Partners opened its first exhibition in Korea at the Seoul Museum of Art. Future Positive presents the studio's work to Korean audiences, exploring a comprehensive showcase of Fosters' architectural journey. In China, Studio Merchant Bank's headquarters in Shenzhen has reached its final stages of construction, carefully shaping the city's dynamic skyline. Finally, the studio was recently selected following a global competition to reimagine Los Angeles' infamous Television City studio complex.

