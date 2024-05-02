US Federal Reserve keeps interest rates steady as inflation rises | American economy





The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it is keeping interest rates between 5.25 and 5.5 percent, their highest level in two decades, as inflation continues to drag down the U.S. economy.

Although some hoped the Fed would soon lower interest rates, which are at their highest level since 2007, the annual inflation rate remains stubbornly above 3%. The federal government's target rate is 2%.

The committee does not believe it will be appropriate to narrow the target range until it gains greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%, the Fed said in a statement that is remained largely unchanged from its statement after its previous meeting in March, when it also kept rates stable. The committee will carefully evaluate incoming data, evolving outlooks and the balance of risks.

While the inflation rate reached 3% last June, the lowest rate since the start of 2021, inflation has continued to fluctuate between 2% and 4% in recent months. Inflation in January fell to 3.1% from 4.1% in December, giving investors hope for possible interest rate cuts later in the year. But the rate increased in February and March, reaching 3.5% in March.

Inflation peaked in June 2022, when the inflation rate reached 9.1%, a 40-year high. In April, after the release of March inflation figures, Joe Biden noted that inflation had fallen 60% from its peak, but that we still have much to do to reduce costs for families who work hard.

Housing and grocery prices remain too high, even though prices for essential household items like milk and eggs are lower than a year ago, the US president said.

In April, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed that Fed officials were skeptical about a rate change, given recent inflation data. Earlier this year, some economists thought the Fed would cut rates up to three times before the end of the year. But March inflation data cemented doubts about possible cuts in the near future.

The recent data clearly has not given us greater confidence and instead indicates that it will likely take longer than expected to achieve that confidence, Powell said at the time.

Powell echoed the Fed's lack of confidence that inflation would cool enough to cut interest rates at a news conference following the announcement.

In recent months, inflation has not moved further toward our 2% target, Powell said, noting that inflation this year has been higher than expected. It is likely that restoring confidence will take longer than expected.

Powell said the Fed was prepared to hold interest rates for as long as necessary.

In answering questions, Powell noted that the next move in interest rates is unlikely to be a rate hike, instead officials are considering how long they should maintain the current rate.

Inflation is moving sideways, Powell said, noting that the Fed is also closely watching the labor market, which has remained strong despite rising rates.

The Fed's next Federal Open Market Committee will take place on June 11 and 12.

