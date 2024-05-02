America's $34 trillion debt is almost as big as its own economy and there is (yet) no plan to fix it.





Officials at several institutions warn that a tipping point is near and will only get worse if it turns into a crisis. The national debt is currently almost the same size as the entire U.S. economy, about $27.3 trillion, according to a report by the Council on Foreign Relations, and is on track to double over the next thirty years.

In recent months, officials at several institutions, including the International Monetary Fund, the Congressional Budget Office and banking giant Goldman Sachs Group, have warned that the country's skyrocketing debt is a major problem, literally bigger than ever before, and some fear market chaos similar to that which derailed the former British prime minister. Economy Minister Liz Truss when in office in 2022.

The British economic fiasco under Truss was due to a radical economic proposal for tax cuts and borrowing which sparked unrest in the British market, causing the value of the pound sterling to plummet and Truss to announce his resignation after just six weeks as Prime Minister.

In the United States, IMF officials have warned that government spending and borrowing will cause the country's economy to overheat, while raising financing costs in the rest of the world. Phillip Swagel, director of the Congressional Budget Office, said in an interview with the Financial Times that the nation's debt was on an unprecedented trajectory and was at risk of causing a Truss-style economic crisis. John Waldron, president and chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs, expressed a similar concern at the Semafors Global Economic Summit on April 18.

A Truss-style stock market crash there is a potential risk, said Lawrence Gillum, chief fixed-income strategist at market analysis group LPL Financial, especially if those budget deficits continue to widen. Yet, he added, the collapse that has hit the United Kingdom is not imminent there because Treasury bond auctions, one of the ways the United States is minimizing debt , are well received.

Most weeks, he explained, the U.S. Treasury Department holds auctions of long-term securities to help offset debt, and typically the buyer base for these securities is diverse, including buyers domestic buyers, such as hedge funds and households, and foreign buyers, such as Canada. and the United Kingdom, which has started buying more Treasury securities in recent years. The two largest foreign owners of Treasuries are Japan and China, and although the two countries have both reduced their exposure to the securities, Gillum explained that overall international demand for these securities has not diminished.

Those auctions were not alarming enough to signify an economic collapse similar to that experienced by Truss, he said. Instead, the size of the securities being auctioned has been larger.

Yet, he insisted, the growth in the national debt in recent years is remarkable.

It took the United States about 220 years to issue $11 trillion in national debt, but we've added $11 trillion in debt in just the last four years, Gillum told Fortune, adding that the deficit national, or the amount the country spends compared to the amount of taxes it collects is also quite important.

The country's current deficit stands at $1.06 trillion, according to fiscal 2024 data from the Treasury Department, and while there have been large budget deficits in the country for some time, a Gillum explained, they are generally not as large as they are, in the absence of a budget deficit. war or recession. The current budget deficit, Gillum said, is 6 to 8 percent of gross domestic product, which is quite large in the absence of a financial crisis.

And as the country prepares for another election year, it's important to note that policies on both political sides contribute to the national debt in different ways.

Debt will be a major topic in the election campaign

Neither party can truly claim fiscal responsibility anymore because both parties have worsened the deficit, Gillum said, citing Trump's tax cut programs and Biden's spending under the Reduction Act of inflation. Indeed, several types of spending contribute to the country's high debt and policies have been implemented by both political camps.

On one side is Biden's Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a series of green energy tax laws and tax credits heralded as a major win for climate change, which were aimed to reduce the country's deficit spending but actually increased it. Then there's former President Trump's tax bill, passed when Republicans took control of the White House and both houses of Congress in 2017, which cut the corporate tax rate by 35 % to 21% and reduced inheritance taxes for most family farmers and small businesses. the owners.

Simply put, Gillum explained, the reason the country has high debt is due to increased spending and decreased taxes that widen budget deficits.

The solution, according to Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial, is to raise taxes. Whether Democrats or Republicans, you can choose to raise taxes, she said, and that's extremely important because Americans across the country believe billionaires should raise the taxes they pay , so the government can afford programs like Social Security without deepening them. his debt.

It turns out that the national debt is indeed a growing concern for Americans. According to a 2023 Pew Research Center survey of public policy priorities, 57% of Americans think reducing the budget deficit should be a top priority for the president and Congress this year, up from 45% the year before.

Trump's tax cut program has cost the country about $1.7 trillion by the end of 2023, according to a report from the Center for American Progress, and the steep accumulation of debt is why Gillum thinks the cuts Trump's tax plan will be an important topic during the election campaign. Along with previous tax cut packages and bipartisan expansions proposed by former President George W. Bush, the tax cuts cost $10 trillion and are responsible for more than 90% of the change in the trajectory of the rate debt to date and will become more and more responsible. for more than 100 percent of the increase in the debt ratio in the future, according to the report.

Beyond that, the report found, the tax cuts largely benefited the wealthy, although they were coupled with a further expansion of the child tax credit. Trump's tax cut plan is set to expire in 2025, but that could change if Trump wins a second presidential term.

The costs of higher debt are hidden as the economy continues to grow

According to the Treasury Department, the national debt is now higher than ever before, and it has soared as a result of the government's response to the pandemic, Gillum said, from $22.7 trillion in 2019 to more than 30 trillion in 2022. There is also no plan in place. fix.

Unfortunately, politicians probably won't respond until there is a crisis, Gillum said, adding that this is one of the things we have identified as a potential risk.

According to Krosby, the biggest contributor to the national debt, besides years of high budget deficits and colossal federal spending during the pandemic, is spending on national emergencies, like major wars and rising health care costs. All the benefits expected by a large part of the United States, particularly in terms of health care and social security, as well as the increase in the country's defense spending, given the complexity of the geopolitical context, contribute to the debt. It’s a problem, she acknowledges, that has gotten out of control.

Certainly, the country's high debt and deficit spending have helped propel the economy by giving individuals more money to buy and invest more, and the amount of debt has not yet hindered economic growth, said Gillum. However, high debt aggravates the inflation problem, he added, saying that this has certainly contributed to the growth of the economy, but it has also had an impact on rising prices.

