More than 300 British reform candidates stood in local elections.





Reform UK, previously known as the Brexit Party, has told the LGC it will field 323 candidates in this week's local elections.

More than 2,600 councilors will be elected in 107 local governments on Thursday. The Conservatives and Labor are each defending fewer than 1,000 seats.

Reform established itself as a common sense party for people dissatisfied with mainstream politicians. Earlier this year, Lee Anderson broke away from the Conservative Party, becoming the party's first member of parliament.

In Channel 4 News' local election debate last week, Reform Party spokesman Chris Palmer admitted the party was unlikely to make much progress this week. He said: We are a young party but we are targeting bigger fish. We are facing a general election.

Hartlepool BC Reform is recruiting candidates in all 12 wards where elections are held.

Reform leader Richard Tice is Hartlepool's prospective parliamentary candidate in the general election.

Graham Harrison, Burn Valley's reform candidate, told Teeside Live: For the past 15 years, I have dedicated myself to serving our residents by working at Yodel, walking the streets six days a week, seven days a week. This experience gave me a deep understanding of the challenges and issues facing our community.

“I am committed to being a strong advocate for all residents of the council. I will deliver regular surgeries to address community concerns, implement cost-saving measures to reduce unnecessary spending and ensure anti-social behavior in the Burn Valley. We will take action to prevent this action.”

Barnsley MBC has reform candidates running in 10 of the 21 wards where there are elections. Rockingham councilor David White told The Star: Inevitably there is local anti-social behavior, potholes and council cuts to essential services, all of which do not mix well with huge overspending on town center projects due to rising council tax and cost of living. Ignoring the village of Barnsleys.

Reform UK candidates are united by a desire to work together and bring vital change to the region.

Cllr White was elected as a Conservative in 2022 but defected for reform in December that year.

Candidate could finish second in Manchester mayoral election

In Greater Manchester, Dan Barker could edge out Conservative candidate Laura Evans for second place. Labor's Andy Burnham is expected to comfortably retain the mayoral position.

A poll by More In Common found Mr Burnham won 63% of the intended votes, while Mr Barker won 12%.

Mr Barker was elected as the Conservative candidate for Greater Manchester mayor, but switched his allegiance to Reform just 15 days before the deadline to register as a candidate.

In his campaign literature, he promised an independence referendum on the boroughs, which are now under a combined authority, to see if they, like Bolton, want to remain part of Greater Manchester.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lgcplus.com/politics/governance-and-structure/over-300-reform-uk-candidates-standing-in-local-elections-01-05-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos