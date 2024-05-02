How to Watch Like a Pro – POLITICO





2am: Labor strategists fire Tory Avon and Somerset police chief constable in Tory North East Lincolnshire, where former Labor MP Melanie Onn stands as general. Hope to make a profit. The Lib Dems are talking about the possibility of taking Portsmouth despite needing just four gains. Hart is a three-way fight between the Tories, Lib Dems and veteran community groups.

3am: Labor is fighting for control of Harlow and Redditch. Both are Tory, but have small majorities and all seats are up for grabs. Labor is also confident that Thurrock, which has long since flipped to red-blue and has no overall control, will go bankrupt and increase council tax by 8%. Stockport and Hull is a rare Lib Dem-Labour battle. Watch to see if Reform UK is making progress in Lincoln, which has been red for 40 years.

4am: Blackpool South by-election results will be available between 2am and 5am. From red through Blair, Cameron and May to blue in 2019, Labor's Chris Webb expects to win again after gambler Scott Benton was ousted. But Labor activists are concerned about the appalling turnout in Blackpool, which had the lowest turnout (56.8% in 2019). Reform UK has argued they could be the second. The reforms also focus on Labor-run Plymouth Council, which holds 17 of 19 seats.

After 5am: By lunchtime, the results dry up and the spin wars begin. The ruling Liberal Democrats are hoping to strengthen their grip on the Conservatives in Winchester, which holds one of their big target seats in the general election.

Friday noon: The Conservatives and Labor will hold the Tees Valley mayor to decide their positions if their candidates win. Labor campaigners have been nervous about the north-east mayor who would otherwise be a strong candidate if not for independent Jamie Driscoll. In the parliamentary area, Red Blackburn may have forced Labor MPs to resign in Gaza, but he should not have let that jeopardize control of parliament. The same deal was reached in Walsall, which is Tory-run but has Labour's target seat for the general seat.

1pm: Labor aides privately believe they have a chance to sack Tory Nottinghamshire, Humberside, Cambridgeshire & Peterborough police chiefs. The Liberal Democrats and Labor are at odds with the Green Party's strong presence in student-heavy Sheffield. The Hallam seat of Sheffield is a rare yellow-red Westminster periphery. Labor is working hard to win the three extra seats it needs to secure a majority in Cannock Chase, a Westminster seat it has held since 1997. Burnley is a rainbow of parties, but watch the three wards where Labor are up against their former councillors. MPs have quit the party over Starmer's stance on Gaza.

