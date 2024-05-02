Migrant with suspected ISIS ties lived in US for more than two years, officials say





Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently arrested an Uzbek man in Baltimore with suspected ties to ISIS after he had lived in the United States for more than two years, according to two U.S. officials.

The man, Jovokhir Attoev, 33, crossed the border into Arizona and was apprehended by Border Patrol in February 2022, officials said. At the time, neither Customs and Border Protection nor ICE found any derogatory information about Attoev. He was released on bail in the United States.

Then, in May 2023, Uzbekistan issued an international notice stating that Attoev was wanted in his home country for his alleged affiliation with ISIS.

But it wasn't until March 2024, almost a year later, while the U.S. government was reviewing Attoev's asylum request, that authorities discovered the notice from Uzbekistan and linked it to the man living in Maryland.

Once the connection was made, ICE arrested him on April 17 in Baltimore. Attoev is in custody in Pennsylvania, according to the ICE website. He awaits trial in immigration court next week in New Jersey, where ICE lawyers will likely argue that they need to keep him in custody in order to glean more information about his potential ties to the Islamic State.

Several former Department of Homeland Security officials interviewed by NBC News said the case raises concerns about how quickly and frequently the United States can conduct follow-up screening on migrants who have already crossed the border. border.

Even though no derogatory information existed about Attoev at the time he crossed the border in 2022, the Uzbek government's 2023 notification was not initially compared to the list of immigrants living in the United States and awaiting immigration. hearing before the court.

Elizabeth Neumann, who served as assistant secretary for counterterrorism and threat prevention at DHS from 2017 to 2020, said Congress should pass the bipartisan border security legislation that has been blocked by Republicans over early this year and allocate more money to the fight against terrorism.

What worries me is that over the last decade our counterterrorism budgets have decreased significantly, Neumann said. And that means we have [fewer] analysts doing this work. It is therefore more difficult to do things in a timely manner when we have [fewer] resources.

She added that counterterrorism budgets declined after the destruction of ISIS's caliphate in the Middle East. But since then, particularly due to the fall of the Afghan government in 2021, ISIS has re-emerged as a threat. A branch of ISIS, the Islamic State of Khorasan (ISIS-K), claimed responsibility for a deadly attack in Moscow in March.

In February, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told a Senate hearing that ISIS remains a major counterterrorism concern for us.

There is no evidence that ISIS has managed to organize a covert network inside the United States, and militants who manage to cross the US border would have difficulty organizing an attack without such a network, according to Colin Clarke, senior fellow at the Soufan Center, a nonprofit focused on global security issues.

Several law enforcement officials told NBC News that the United States has not definitively determined whether Attoev is part of ISIS or whether he has ever carried out or planned to carry out an attack. DHS continues to seek information and is interviewing him further while he is in custody, officials said.

In a statement, a DHS spokesperson said: DHS screens and monitors individuals seeking to enter the United States to identify threats to national security or public safety and takes appropriate action, including preventing a no one to enter the country. Monitoring and verification evaluates the information available to the U.S. government at the time. If individuals who entered the country are later found to be associated with information indicating a potential national security or public safety concern, DHS and our federal partners investigate and we detain, remove, or remove them to other federal agencies for further review and prosecution. appropriate. In this case, the individual is in U.S. custody and there is no threat to public safety.

NBC News previously reported that another migrant, an Afghan named Mohammad Kharwin, 48, was on the U.S. terrorist watch list but was released by CBP because he did not have enough information to link him to the watch list at the time he crossed. He spent nearly a year in the United States before being arrested in San Antonio. He was released again on bail after a court hearing, then arrested again hours after NBC News published a story about his case.

The National Terrorist Watch List, maintained by the FBI, includes the names of 1.8 million people considered potential security risks. The database indicates that Kharwin is a member of Hezb-e-Islami, or HIG, a political and paramilitary organization that the United States has designated as a terrorist organization.

Attoev was not on the watch list at the time he crossed the border in 2022 or at the time of his arrest in April, according to U.S. officials.

The percentage of migrants with links to terrorism crossing the border remains extremely low. An NBC News analysis found that the percentage of migrants on the terrorist watch list, as a proportion of total CBP encounters across U.S. borders, was slightly lower under the Biden administration than under the Trump. It averaged 0.02% under the Biden administration, lower than the 0.05% average under Trump.

During fiscal year 2023, which ended in late September and saw an increase in border crossings, CBP had 736 encounters with migrants on the U.S. border terrorist watch list, the most number over the past six years. The second highest year was 2019, under the Trump administration, when CBP had 541 migrant encounters on its watch list.

It is unclear whether any migrants on the watch list named in international advisories as having suspected ties to terrorists have been released into the United States under the Trump administration.

