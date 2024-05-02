European travel strike: Flight and train disruptions expected in April and May





Our guide will be updated as soon as a new European strike is announced.

advertisement

Strikes occur regularly in Europe as employees fight for better wages and conditions.

Strikes are sometimes planned months in advance, but others are announced at the last minute, so it's always a good idea to check before you travel.

Luckily, we've gathered all the strike information below.

Read on to find out when and where the strike will occur.

If your flight or train is canceled or delayed, you may be entitled to a new ticket or compensation. Read our guide for more details.

UK: Heathrow Border Force staff strike in April and May

Border Force staff at London Heathrow Airport will be away from work from April 29 to May 2 due to redundancy plans. This can cause major disruption to international arrivals.

A smaller 'governance work' strike from May 3 to 18 could cause further disruption.

Britain's largest airport is also bracing for a week-long strike in May, which will see around 800 staff across various departments take out the strike. The strike will run from May 7 to 13 and could cause serious disruption.

In brighter news, a strike threat to refuel workers over the Bank Holiday weekend (4-6 May) has been called off after workers reached an agreement on pay and conditions.

Gatwick Airport: Catering staff on strike on easyJet and TUI flights.

Passengers on easyJet and TUI flights from London Gatwick Airport will go hungry as Dnata catering staff go on strike.

About 100 workers, including truck drivers and warehouse workers, are scheduled to strike from April 26-29, May 3-6 and May 10-13. The Unite union threatened that the strike would intensify if the wage dispute was not resolved.

Train strike in April and May

There are no national train strikes planned in England, but a number of local actions are planned for April.

London Underground workers have called for a ban on overtime between April 29 and May 5, which could lead to station closures.

Members of train drivers' union ASLEF are planning to strike on May 8 and participate in an overtime ban from May 6 to 11, which is likely to lead to the cancellation of some routes.

Services affected include Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railways, Great Western Railways and West Midlands Trains.

Belgium: Strike at Charleroi Airport

Brussels' Charleroi Airport will go on a 24-hour strike on Thursday 2 May.

The strike could affect nearly 100 flights due to calls over working conditions. Negotiations are ongoing with airport management to address workers' concerns.

France: Could a strike hurt the Paris Olympics?

CGT-RATP members announced a seven-month strike from February 5 to September 9, which could affect bus and subway routes in Ile-de-France, including during this summer's Olympic Games.

advertisement

But the French Senate adopted a bill on April 9 that would allow states to ban transport strikes for a set period of time each year to avoid disruption during major events such as Paris 2024. They also call for advance warning of strikes and increased minimum service obligations.

The bill faces opposition and must be adopted by the French National Assembly before it becomes law.

Employees of state-run public transport companies say they are quitting their jobs because of their pay.

Germany: Multiple strike threats end

On March 25, Deutsche Bahn reached an agreement with Germany's GDL train drivers' union, ending five months of negotiations and strikes.

The deal means GDL will abstain from striking until at least February 2026.

advertisement

German trade union Verdi also called off strikes at several German airports after agreeing to a wage deal.

If you know of a major strike in your country that we've missed, we'd love to hear from you on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/travel/2024/05/01/europes-summer-travel-strikes-when-where-and-what-disruption-you-can-expect-in-august The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos