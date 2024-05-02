



It will not be surprising to many people to hear that April 2024 was a slow month. Britain, which has so far felt like an unsettled spring, has recorded its sixth wettest April since the series began in 1836, according to provisional figures from the Met Office.

Sunshine is in short supply, with the UK provisionally at 79% of its long-term average for the month.

Wetter than average

The UK experienced 55% more rainfall than an average April, with 111.4mm falling during the month. This is the sixth wettest April and the wettest since 2012.

Many regions recorded more than their long-term average monthly rainfall, with Scotland recording its fourth wettest April in a series that started in 1836. A rainfall of 148.9 mm was recorded during the month. This is more than 60% of average and the wettest April since. 1947.

Some parts of Scotland have more than doubled their average rainfall for the month. Edinburgh in particular recorded very high rainfall, receiving 239% of its average April rainfall, making it the second wettest on record, behind only the 2000 total. In particular, Edinburgh is surrounded by East and West Lothian, Aberdeen, Clackmannan, Berwickshire and Cumbria. Precipitation was recorded more than twice the average rainfall this month. Rain gauges at Honister Pass in the English Lake District recorded more than 400mm of rain.

Met Office scientist Emily Carlisle said: April has been the last few months. It was often wet, windy and unstable. Showers have been falling since early April, with a frontal system bringing persistent rainfall across the UK. On the 20th, a high pressure system moved over the UK and the weather became drier, but towards the end of the month the low pressure system gained strength again, bringing more rain.

average temperature

April was a month in which temperatures were split in half. This month has started warmly, especially along the south-east coast of England. Writtle in Essex recorded 21.8C, making it the hottest day of 2024 so far in the UK.

Temperatures then fell and remained slightly below average for the last two weeks of April. This balanced out the warmer temperatures at the start of the month, leaving the UK with a provisional mean average of 8.3C. This is 0.4C higher than the long-term average for 1991-2020.

Overcast conditions often kept temperatures steady overnight, with average lows above average (+0.8C).

a boring month

Along with being a rainy month, April was also a boring month. The UK has provisionally recorded 122.9 hours of sunshine, or 79% of its long-term average.

One Named Storm

In April, Storm Kathleen made landfall on the 6th, bringing heavy rain to Scotland, Wales, parts of Northern Ireland and the west coast of England. Kathleen also brought strong winds across the UK, particularly along the coast. uk. Kathleen is the 11th named storm of the 2023/24 season. This is only the second time it has reached the letter K since the National Weather Service began naming storms in 2015.

spring so far

Meteorology Spring (March-May) has been wet so far. Both England and Wales have already recorded more rainfall than their long-term average for the entire season, with England at 96%. At this point in the season, we expect to see 66% of average.

Provisional average temperature for April 2024 (C) Sunshine (hours) Rainfall (mm) Actual difference from average (C) Actual % of average Actual % of average UK 8.30.4 122.979 111.4155England 9.30.6 127.07885.5152Wales 8.50. 4 113.372135.8 154Scotland 6.60.0 119.284148.9160N Ireland 8.30.3 118.480104.6141

