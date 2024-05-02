House of Representatives passes controversial bill that expands definition of anti-Semitism | Israel's War on Gaza News





The U.S. House of Representatives has overwhelmingly passed a bill that would expand the federal definition of anti-Semitism, despite opposition from civil liberties groups.

The bill passed the House on Wednesday by a 320-91 margin, and is widely seen as a reaction to ongoing anti-war protests on U.S. college campuses. It now goes to the Senate for consideration.

If the bill becomes law, it would codify a definition of anti-Semitism created by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) in Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

It is a federal anti-discrimination law that prohibits discrimination based on common ancestry, ethnic characteristics, or national origin. Adding the IHRA definition to the law would allow the federal Department of Education to restrict funding and other resources to campuses perceived to tolerate anti-Semitism.

But critics warn that the IHRA definition could be used to stifle campus protests against Israel's war in Gaza, which has so far cost 34,568 Palestinian lives.

What is the definition?

The IHRA working definition of anti-Semitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred towards Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of anti-Semitism target Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, as well as Jewish community institutions and religious establishments.

According to the IHRA, this definition also includes targeting the State of Israel, conceived as a Jewish community.

The group also includes some examples in its definition to illustrate anti-Semitism. To say, for example, that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor would be considered anti-Semitic on its terms. The definition also prohibits any comparison between contemporary Israeli policy and that of the Nazis.

However, the IHRA clarifies that criticism of Israel, similar to that directed at any other country, cannot be considered anti-Semitic.

Bipartisan criticism

Rights groups have expressed concern, however, that the definition nevertheless confuses criticism of the State of Israel and Zionism with anti-Semitism.

In a letter sent to lawmakers Friday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) urged House members to vote against the legislation, saying federal law already prohibits anti-Semitic discrimination and harassment.

The bill is therefore not necessary to protect against anti-Semitic discrimination, the letter states.

Instead, it would likely curb students' free speech on college campuses by falsely equating criticism of the Israeli government with anti-Semitism.

These fears were echoed even within the House of Representatives. At a hearing Tuesday, Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler said the scope of the definition was too broad.

By subsuming purely political speech about Israel under Title VI, the bill is too broad, he said.

Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican, also criticized the bill in a post on the social media platform parties would be enshrined in law.

To find the legally adopted definition of anti-Semitism, you must go to [the IHRA website]he wrote.

Not only is the definition indicated there, but there are also specific examples of anti-Semitic remarks. Are these examples also part of the law?

Concerns on campus

The IHRA adopted its current definition of anti-Semitism in 2016, and its wording was adopted by the U.S. State Department under President Joe Biden and his two predecessors.

Wednesday's vote comes as new protests swept college campuses in opposition to Israel's war in Gaza. April saw the expansion of encampments on university lawns, as students called on university leaders to disengage from Israel and government officials to call for a ceasefire.

The Biden administration and other senior Washington officials have pledged unwavering support for Israel, despite growing humanitarian concerns over its military campaign.

U.S. lawmakers have also stepped up pressure on university administrators to quell the protests, which they have called inherently anti-Semitic.

Protest leaders across the country, however, rejected this characterization. Instead, they accuse local administrators and officials of confusing support for the Palestinians with anti-Semitism.

They also said their rights were violated by administrators who sought to appease lawmakers, sometimes provoking violent police crackdowns on the encampments.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that several House committees would be tasked with investigating allegations of anti-Semitism on campus. But critics fear the investigation could ultimately threaten to cut off federal research grants and other government support to the universities where the protests are taking place.

