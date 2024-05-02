How the United States can win the new Cold War





President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping strongly reject the current competition between the United States and China, calling it a new Cold War. As recently as September, Biden said he did not want to contain China and that it would be better if China succeeded. Xi, in turn, proclaimed that China wanted neither a cold war nor a hot war with anyone, following a meeting between the two men in San Francisco in November. However, these statements are not so sincere.

There are striking and disturbing similarities between the current situation today and the first Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union that defined the second half of the 20th century. Once again, the world sees two great powers engaged in a global competition for supremacy, trying to secure economic, technological, diplomatic and military advantage wherever opportunity presents itself. Virtually every region of the planet is the battlefield of this confrontation: from the rush to obtain mining rights to essential minerals and profitable trade agreements in Africa and Latin America, to the establishment of economic partnerships and military across Asia, to supporting opposing warring parties in Africa and Latin America. Europe and Middle East.

And just like in the 20th century, the last two decades have witnessed a dangerous conventional and nuclear arms race, with China embarking on rapid development and modernization of its nuclear, naval, air, land and rocket forces. . In an unmistakable nod to the space race of the 1960s, this competition also takes place beyond Earth, with both countries racing to once again place a human on the Moon and later on Mars over the course of the decade to come. Finally, the coldness of the Cold War was defined above all on a daily basis by the secret war of espionage. And indeed, today, America once again faces an espionage threat to its government and industry on an unprecedented scale.

The current era is not the same as the Cold War before. This is particularly clear from the deep economic interdependence between China and the United States. But, when you look at the facts, it is impossible to call it anything other than the Second Cold War.

In the Second Cold War, China and the United States believe that both countries are here to stay. Some in America believe that the CCP may eventually collapse, but few count on that outcome or can do anything to bring it about. Their current goals are not the destruction of others' systems but a competition for influence in the world, particularly in the Indo-Pacific. Neither believes that this struggle is existential as it was during the First Cold War. Rather, it is a struggle over who controls the economic levers and has the most influence in the global institutions of the 21st century.

As in the previous Cold War, there are considerable risks of a hot conflict breaking out. This is particularly the case in Taiwan. China is already on the verge of achieving the capability to conquer Taiwan by force. The U.S. intelligence community determined that Xi had set a deadline for his military to be ready for that war by 2027. Biden, for his part, has said publicly on at least four occasions he would order U.S. troops to defend Taiwan against an invasion. The world would face an abyss if this were to happen.

Each passing month makes clear that confronting the reality of China's threat to the U.S.-led global order requires deep and rigorous strategic thinking. This is unfortunately something the United States has not done well since the end of the First Cold War, when the country properly aligned its political, military, and economic forces decade after decade to counter the Soviet threat. Just as in the First Cold War, time is on the Americas' side in the Second Cold War. But you have to use it wisely.

In practical terms, this means strengthening America's critical advantages and the Western alliance while preventing a calamitous war with China. This requires staying ahead in the military as well as semiconductors and other key technologies. Additionally, the United States must invest in talent-based immigration, which will help offset China's digital advantages. Left to its own devices, China's systemic challenges, from a declining economy to a shrinking population, will make its bid to become the world's most powerful nation far less feasible.

The United States must also pursue a strategy of unidirectional entanglement. That means bringing China more closely into its orbit by increasing its reliance on U.S. supply chains while doing the opposite with their own. Meanwhile, to defeat China, Washington must reframe its engagement with other lesser adversaries like Russia, North Korea and Iran and consider our work with allies and partners like India and Vietnam from the same angle.

There would be a substantial reduction in tensions and a much lower risk of outright war if China were ultimately convinced that it is best for it to work within the current U.S.-led international order. But Washington should not count on that.

More than 2,000 years ago, in the midst of the Third Punic War, Cato the Elder ended his speeches before the Roman Senate with his rallying cry: Carthage must be destroyed. Today, America's rallying cry, the central organizing principle of American foreign, trade, defense, and industrial policy this century, must be Sinae deterrendae sunt. China must be deterred.

