US increases pressure on Israel over Gaza aid as truce talks continue | Israel's War on Gaza News





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Israeli officials to improve facilitation of humanitarian aid supplies to Gaza, amid warnings from the United Nations and aid agencies of looming famine in parts of the war-ravaged Palestinian territory. the war.

Blinken visited Kerem Shalom on Wednesday, an Israeli entry point into Gaza located about 3 km from the southern town of Rafah, known to Palestinians as Karem Abu Salem. America's top diplomat also visited Israel's main port, Ashdod, highlighting progress made in recent weeks on humanitarian access, but once again stressed that more needs to be done.

Progress is real, but given the immense needs in Gaza, it must be accelerated and sustained, he said. Blinken called on the Israeli government to take a series of specific steps to facilitate aid to Gaza, where nearly half the population is suffering from catastrophic famine, he said.

Israel has sought to demonstrate that it is not blocking aid to Gaza, particularly since US President Joe Biden issued a stark warning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying Washington's policy could change if Israel does not take no measures to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering and humanitarian consequences. the safety of humanitarian workers.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jordan's Foreign Ministry said Israeli settlers attacked two of its humanitarian aid convoys as they headed toward Gaza.

Two Jordanian humanitarian convoys carrying food, flour and other humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip were attacked by settlers, the ministry said, without giving details of what happened.

Jordanian public service media Al-Mamlaka TV reported that a Jordanian humanitarian convoy consisting of 31 trucks entered Gaza via the Beit Hanoon crossing, known as the Erez crossing to Israelis. This is its first opening since the start of the war.

Rafah

In his previous meeting with Netanyahu, Blinken also reiterated that Washington would not support a military operation in Rafah without a plan to ensure the protection of civilians.

We cannot and will not support a major military operation in Rafah without an effective plan to ensure that civilians are not harmed and no, we have not seen such a plan, Blinken told reporters.

The United Nations and humanitarian organizations have long warned that a military operation in the country, where more than 1.5 million people are crowded together, would cause catastrophe.

There are other ways, and in our view better ways, to deal with the current challenge from Hamas, which do not require a major military operation in Rafah, he said, adding that this was the subject of ongoing discussions with Israeli officials.

But an Israeli government spokesperson said Israel remained committed to destroying Hamas' remaining fighting formations.

Regarding Rafah, we are committed to withdrawing the last four of Hamas' five battalions from Rafah. We are sharing our plans with Secretary of State Blinken, the spokesperson said during a regular press briefing.

As he faces international calls to delay any offensive on Rafah, Netanyahu has faced pressure from religious nationalist partners on whom he depends for the survival of his coalition government moving forward.

Negotiations

Israel is the final stop on US diplomats' tour of the Middle East, amid renewed efforts to secure a ceasefire and a hostage-for-prisoner swap.

Blinken urged Hamas to accept a truce deal proposed by Egyptian mediators, which would see the release of 33 hostages in exchange for more Palestinian prisoners and a halt to fighting, with the possibility of further steps toward a global agreement later.

Israel has made very important compromises, he said. There is no time for further bargaining. The agreement is there. They [Hamas] should take it.

A senior Hamas official said the group was studying the proposed deal and accused Blinken of failing to respect both sides and described Israel as the real obstacle.

Blinkens' comments contradict reality, Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters.

Israel is delaying sending a delegation to Cairo for follow-up truce negotiations, pending a response from Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, an Israeli official told Reuters. Only after his response will we decide what to do.

Israeli media reported Wednesday that Netanyahu still refused to accept Hamas' central demand that any deal should include a permanent ceasefire and a withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Israeli news site Ynet, citing the prime minister's office, said Netanyahu told Blinken that the Rafah operation did not depend on anything and that he rejected any truce proposal that would end the Gaza war .

