UK will perform worst in G7 next year, OECD predicts | Economic growth (GDP)





According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Britain is expected to have the worst economic performance among G7 countries next year as high interest rates and the effects of soaring inflation over the past few years have hampered growth.

The Paris-based think tank also gave a pessimistic assessment, lowering its forecast for UK growth this year to 0.4% from the 0.7% forecast in November.

The OECD expects the UK to grow at 1% in 2025, falling to the bottom of the G7 growth league, just behind Germany (1.1%). The United States and Canada are expected to be the fastest-growing G7 economies next year, both growing by 1.8%.

The OECD said continued inflation and a shortage of skilled workers in the services sector would slow UK growth, delaying expected interest rate cuts.

Graphic showing the growth of the UK's gross domestic product (GDP) compared to the world average and the rest of the G7 countries.

The think tank expects the Bank of England to delay its first interest rate cut from 5.25% until the autumn due to concerns that inflation could rebound.

The assessment follows a more optimistic outlook for the global economy, with the OECD saying the economy is strengthening despite threats of worsening conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The semi-annual health check said there were some signs that the global outlook was starting to brighten, although growth remained modest.

Global GDP growth in 2024 is expected to be 3.1%, unchanged from 2023, and is expected to rise slightly to 3.2% in 2025 due to increased household income and lower interest rates.

Unlike the UK, growth rates in France, Germany and the US have been revised upward by the OECD for 2024, but Germany's growth rate this year will be 0.2%, which will lag the UK.

Growth is expected to slow in the US, India and other emerging market economies, while recovery is expected in the eurozone.

Annual consumer price inflation in G20 countries, including the UK, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, France and Mexico, is expected to gradually ease, falling from 5.9% in 2024 to 3.6% in 2025, driven by easing cost pressures.

Inflation is expected to return to target levels in most major economies by the end of 2025, the report said.

Governments representing a significant portion of world output are expected to tightly control spending even as interest rates begin to fall, allowing them to use money cheaper than public spending to ease the cost-of-living crisis facing many low- and middle-income earners. groups.

The OECD has warned the UK government, saying Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt must remain cautious and focus on productivity-boosting public investments.

Any easing of public funding should only come after interest rates fall, and the Bank of England has predicted it will cut borrowing costs from 5.25% to 3.75% by the end of next year.

With inflation still exceeding targets, fiscal prudence is needed and spending will be focused on investments to strengthen supply, including infrastructure, the National Health Service and adult skills, the report said.

Advancing child care reform will help address economic inactivity, but interim plans are needed to address potential bottlenecks, particularly staff shortages.

He added that Whitehall's budget cuts already underway will reduce the government's spending deficit from 4.6% this year to 3.5% next year.

Hunt said: This forecast is not particularly surprising, as our priority last year was to tackle inflation with higher interest rates.

But now we are winning the battle where growth matters. That's why it's important that the IMF predicted last month that the UK will grow faster than any G7 country in Europe or Japan over the next six years. To sustain this, we must stick to competitive taxes, flexible labor markets, and a broad welfare reform plan.

A GDP rebound of 1% in 2025 would be half of what the Treasury's independent forecaster, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), had predicted.

The OBR forecasts UK growth will rise to 1.9% next year after sharp falls in interest rates and inflation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/article/2024/may/02/uk-economic-outlook-has-worsened-warns-oecd The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos