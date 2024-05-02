US Congressmen Demand Answers From Liberty Over Andretti F1 Blocking





In January, the commercial rights holder for Grand Prix racing, Formula One Management, rejected the application of American teams to join the F1 grid next season, despite the championships regulator, the FIA, having approved its technical capabilities last October.

A statement from the FOM read: Our evaluation process established that the presence of an 11th team would not, on its own, add value to the championship. The best way for a new entrant to add value is to be competitive. We do not believe that the applicant would be a competitive participant.

He further added that he felt that having an additional team on the grid would place unnecessary financial strain on current race promoters.

The patriarch of the Andretti Global teams, 1978 F1 world champion Mario Andretti, visited Capitol Hill earlier this week and met with Republican John James, one of the letter's 12 bipartisan signatories to discuss the potential anticompetitiveness of FOM. decision.

The role of members of the United States Congress is to represent the people of their districts, as well as to make and pass laws. In the letter addressed to Liberty boss Greg Maffei, members of Congress write to express concerns over apparent anti-competitive actions that could prevent two American companies, Andretti Global and General Motors (GM), from producing and competing in Formula 1. .

It goes on to allege that the FOM's rejection of the request appears to be motivated by the current makeup of European Formula 1 teams, many of which are affiliated with foreign automakers that directly compete with U.S. automakers like GM. It is unfair and wrong to attempt to prevent American companies from joining Formula 1, which could also violate American antitrust laws.

General Motors announcement

Photo by: General Motors

Participation of all Formula 1 teams, including American teams, should be based on merit and not limited to protecting the current makeup of the racing teams. This is especially true considering the growing presence of Formula 1 in the United States, including three automobile Grands Prix. [sic] racing events in Miami, Florida; Austin, TX; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Following the decision, Andretti Global tweeted its commitment to being approved for F1 and aiming for 2026.

What answers are members of US Congress demanding from F1?

The 12 members of Congress asked Liberty to answer the following questions by May 3:

Under what authority does the FOM proceed to refuse admission to Andretti Global? What is the reason for FOM's rejection, particularly as it relates to Andretti Global and partner GM, which could be the first U.S.-owned and built racing team? The Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890 prohibits unreasonable restrictions on market competition in order to produce the best result for the American consumer. How does the FOM's refusal to accept Andretti Global and GM, American companies, square with the requirements of the Sherman Act, since the decision will benefit existing European racing teams and their foreign automobile manufacturing subsidiaries ? We understand that GM intends to reintroduce its Cadillac brand to the European market, which would support thousands of good-paying automotive jobs in the United States, especially given Formula 1's global audience and its halo effect on its teams and sponsors. To what extent did GM's and Andretti's entry into racing by taking some of the racing market share and GM's entry into the European market by taking market share play into the decision to refuse admission to the Andretti Global team, given the public outcry from Formula 1 in place? teams against a new American competitor?

They sign the letter stating: We continue to monitor this matter, and with the appropriate federal regulators, to ensure that any potential violations of U.S. anticompetitive law are promptly investigated and prosecuted.

When contacted for comment, F1 referred Motorsport.com to its previous statement on Andretti's rejected offer.

