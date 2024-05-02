Explaining UK local elections – The New York Times





Voters in England and Wales will go to the polls on Thursday to elect mayors, councilors and police chiefs. Of course, the election will focus on local issues like trash collection and public safety, but the vote is expected to have broader implications.

Why is this election important?

Local elections are essentially about who leads the community and ensures the delivery of specific public services. But many analysts believe the election result will be an important indicator of public opinion across Britain and whether Chancellor Rishi Sunak's beleaguered Conservative party can retain power in a general election expected this fall.

The Conservatives face a strong challenge from the opposition Labor Party, led by Keir Starmer.

The Conservatives won their third consecutive general election in 2019, but are weighed heavily by the discontent that has built up over their 14 years in power, a period that has included multiple changes of prime minister and political scandals. year.

About a third of England's parliamentary seats are up for election on Thursday, and 10 mayoral seats in England's major metropolitan areas, home to about a third of the country's population, are also up for election.

What can local elections tell us about general elections?

The big question is how far Labor can move forward and how far the Conservatives can move back.

There are many unusual things about British local elections. Voter turnout is often relatively low, and smaller parties and independent candidates can fare disproportionately well. But Thursday's vote includes contests across England and Wales, and if the opposition's apparent strength is lower than opinion polls suggest, the results will show that.

This election is also a test of several new voting rules under the 2022 Elections Act. This is the first time all voters will be required to show photo identification, which some rights groups say could disproportionately affect marginalized communities. The same law also changed the rules for electing mayors and police chiefs. That race will now be elected first. This means that each voter gets one vote, and the single candidate with the most votes in each district wins. This replaces a type of preferential voting that allows voters to indicate their second choice.

Who's running?

Labor and the Conservatives are running candidates across the country, as is the centrist Liberal Democrats. Competition for the Green Party is also becoming fiercer in some local elections. But its rising rival, Reform UK, founded by Brexit activist Nigel Farage, is fielding a relatively small number of candidates, especially for a party that currently ranks third in many opinion polls. Even more so.

The most likely candidates are the three incumbent mayors. Labor has Sadiq Khan, who is seeking to become London's first three-term mayor since the city-wide position was created in 2000. Prominent Conservatives include Ben Houchen in the Tees Valley and Andy Street in the West Midlands. To win re-election, both parties will likely have to significantly outperform their own party, as they have done in the past.

A parliamentary by-election was held in the seaside district of Blackpool South, where Conservative MP Scott Benton resigned following a lobbying scandal. Labor held on to the seat until 2019 and have strong hopes of taking it back.

In total, voters will elect more than 2,500 city council members, with 107 councils holding regular elections and 48 councils holding special elections. With so many seats to fill, candidate lists are long and some contests are watched more closely than others.

Professor Tony Travers, director of the London School of Economics' Institute of Public Affairs, said he would be watching races in north-east Lincolnshire, Hartlepool and Dudley closely to gauge changes in sentiment in what is known as the Red Wall (formerly Labor). It is a stronghold of Conservative victory under Boris Johnson in 2019.

What is the main problem?

The economy, health and immigration emerged as the top three issues for British voters, according to a YouGov poll that tracks public sentiment. Nonetheless, in these types of elections, national priorities can sometimes be overshadowed by local issues and candidate personalities.

In the local elections held in May 2023, the Conservative Party took 33% of the total British parliamentary seats and the Labor Party took 35%, becoming the party with the largest share of parliamentary seats for the first time since 2002.

The Institute for Government, an independent British think tank, said the Conservatives had been preparing for a largely defensive election, hoping to hold on to the small parliament they control and retain seats in places where they are the largest party but lack absolute power. I did. many.

Who is expected to win?

Local elections in the UK are notoriously difficult to predict, but most analysts agree that the Conservatives will face a real challenge. Especially because most of these races were last contested in 2021, at a high point for the party following the early success of Britain's Covid vaccination program. .

Professor Sara B. Hobolt of the London School of Economics suggested in a recent briefing that the Conservatives could lose up to 500 seats in parliament.

Labour's five sitting mayors appeared well placed to retain their seats despite Mr Khan's last contest in London being much tighter than opinion polls suggested.

For the Conservatives, Mr Houchen enjoys strong support in the Tees Valley. He won 72.8% of the vote in 2021, but he appears to be facing a tighter race this time, with polls showing Mr Street slightly behind his Labor opponent in the west. Midland. If both mayors lose their seats, it could be a major blow to Mr Sunak's leadership.

When will I know the results?

Some votes will be counted on Thursday night and results will be available early Friday, while others will be counted on Friday or Saturday afternoon. Although we will have a sense of how the Conservatives are performing by Friday afternoon, some important results will come a little more slowly.

In the closely watched mayoral race, only Tees Valley results are expected on Friday. Authorities in London and the West Midlands plan to announce results on Saturday afternoon.

Where can I find more information?

The UK Electoral Commission, the independent body that oversees elections in the UK, provides in-depth guidance on local elections, how to register to vote and other specific guidance. The Government Institute has detailed the key things to watch out for in the election.

The New York Times will also cover the results.

