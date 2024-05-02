UK weather: New thunderstorm warning from Met Office after building struck by lightning overnight





England and Wales are set to experience thunderstorms on Thursday as the Met Office issues a 12-hour warning for severe weather.

The Met Office said lightning, flash flooding and strong winds were expected between 12pm and midnight.

It comes after more than 35,000 lightning strikes struck southern England skies overnight, two of which destroyed the roofs of buildings in West Sussex.

The Met Office has issued a 12-hour thunderstorm warning for parts of England and Wales on Thursday.

A care home in Elmer, West Sussex, was struck by lightning overnight and its roof was damaged, according to West Sussex Fire & Rescue.

A university building in Chichester was also damaged, with roofs and power systems damaged, the city's fire service said.

One resident who lived near the care home told the BBC: I was looking up at the lightning. The sound of thunder echoed around. I woke up worried about the dog.

And suddenly there was a tremendous explosion and a tremendous flash of light. There were fire trucks and ambulances and people were evacuating their homes.

The roof of a care home in Elmer, West Sussex, was damaged by lightning overnight (Sussex Fire Service)

Southern England and Wales experienced heavy rain and thunderstorms last night, with two weather warnings in place overnight and into this morning.

Some Great Western Railway services were also delayed this morning after a lightning strike damaged power supplies between Westbury and Castle Cary.

Commuters were warned this morning that spray and flash flooding could cause travel disruption, with trains and buses possibly delayed or cancelled.

“Some areas will remain dry, but thunderstorms are likely to develop in the east this afternoon and evening, moving relatively slowly west or northwest,” the Met Office said of the new warning.

Where thunderstorms occur, heavy rain accompanied by frequent lightning is possible, with 25-30mm of rain possible in one to two hours in some places, and up to 50mm in one or two places. Hail may occur in some areas.

Lightning seen over Bow, east London, at 5.30am on Thursday (Dylan Reynolds/PA Wire)

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said: “The rain will hold off for some time in southern England after a night of storms.

We could see the sky brightening in some places, and it's going to be a warm day today. Some parts of the Southeast could even exceed today's temperatures by reaching 24 degrees.

Ahead of the bank holiday weekend, Mr Petagna added that forecasts were very mixed.

Temperatures could reach 24C in parts of the south-east, following Wednesday's record high of 22.1C in the UK in 2024.

Meteorological Administration outlook

thursday

Early thunderstorms are on the way across southern England and southern Wales. There may be more thundershowers later, but we will see some bright weather. Elsewhere there will be warm sunshine, but low clouds may be chilly around the North Sea coast.

Thursday night:

There is a risk of thunderstorms across the southern half of England with rain spreading westwards. In some northern and eastern regions, cloud reforming is low and dry.

friday:

It will be cloudy with strong showers and thunderstorms in the central area. Northern Scotland, Northern Ireland and the south-west have mainly dry and sunny weather. Temperatures are slightly above average.

Outlook from Saturday to Monday:

I'm feeling anxious about the bank holiday. Sometimes it rains and showers a lot, but sometimes it's sunny. Temperatures are generally above average due to clouds and rain.

