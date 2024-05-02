Sunak and Conservatives face off against Starmer and Labor ahead of general election





LONDON Millions of voters in England and Wales will cast their ballots on Thursday in a series of local elections that will be the last big test before a British general election that, by all indications, will see the Conservatives ousted from power after 14 years.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be hoping he can point to success in several key mayoral races in particular to quell talk that the Conservative Party will change its leader again before the UK general election next month.

Meanwhile, Labor leader Keir Starmer will be hoping that Thursday's local elections will confirm two years of opinion polls showing Labor is on course to govern for the first time since 2010.

The national context going into this local election is very good for Labor and very bad for the Conservatives, said Rob Ford, professor of political science at the University of Manchester.

As is often the case with UK local elections, this vote counting is about expectation management, so any performance can be portrayed as a success.

The same goes for the Conservatives, who are widely predicted to lose about half of the 1,000 seats they are contesting. For example, they pointed out that an equivalent election was held in 2021 when then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government was at its peak following the rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

Thursday's election is important in its own right as voters will decide who will run many aspects of daily life, including trash collection, road conditions and local crime prevention measures.

But as the general election approaches, they will be viewed through a national prism.

Here are five things you need to know:

what's the matter?

Voters in England and Wales will go to the polls for local, mayoral, police and crime commissioner elections.

Voters will go to the polls in Yarm in northern England, a key voting area, on Thursday. Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

The vote is the final test of public opinion before a general election due to be held in January 2025, and Sunak, who has the power to decide the date, said it would be in the second half of 2024.

In addition to a number of mayoral elections, including in London, where Sadiq Khanis is expected to win a third term, there have been more than 100 local council elections and nearly 40 local police and crime commissioner elections.

There is also a special parliamentary election in Blackpool South, a long-standing Labor seat that went Conservative at the last election in 2019, when Johnson won big. Results will be announced in the next few days. London market results are not due until Saturday.

There are no elections in Scotland or Northern Ireland, the other constituent countries of the United Kingdom.

What’s at stake for Sunak?

Potentially his job. Sunak replaced Liz Truss, who resigned after 45 days over an unfunded tax cut budget that shook financial markets and sent homeowners' borrowing costs soaring.

Sunak, who had warned of the economic implications of the Truss plan, was expected to remain a firm supporter after taking the top job in October 2022. If the opinion polls are correct, he failed to increase the approval ratings of the Conservative Party, which had suffered even before Truss. by the circus surrounding Johnson, who was ousted following a series of ethics scandals.

With the Conservatives heading for one of their biggest ever election defeats, speculation is growing that Sunak could face a leadership battle if Thursday's election goes really badly.

The key to his survival could be the mayoral elections in the West Midlands and Tees Valley in northeast England. If Conservative mayors Andy Street and Ben Houchen hold out, he could get some reprieve from his own party's die-hard lawmakers. If he loses both, he could face trouble.

Is Labor headed for power?

Historically, there is a mountain that Labor must overcome to form the next government.

Performance in 2019 was the worst since 1935. Starmer has sought to return the party to the center of British politics after five years in power under veteran leftist Jeremy Corbyn.

Opinion polls show Starmer's cautious approach has clearly worked. However, it is no exaggeration to say that the level of enthusiasm is much lower than when Tony Blair emerged as Prime Minister ahead of the 1997 general election.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Labor leader Keir Starmer are hoping for a high-profile victory. Leon Neal/Getty Images

This may be partly due to tougher economic times, but Starmer, a former human rights lawyer, lacks the fiery personality of his predecessor. Nonetheless, Starmer will be hoping to score big wins in areas of northern England and the Midlands where Labor lost under Corbyn.

One concern is how many traditional Labor supporters in the Muslim community are not voting in protest of the party's stance on the Gaza conflict.

Are voters tactical?

One of the contributing factors to Blair's landslide victory in 1997 came from so-called tactical voting. Some voters set aside their party preferences and chose the party they thought had the best chance of defeating the Conservative candidate.

Tactical voting has made a comeback in recent years and could be key in general elections. This includes voters who generally sympathize with Labor in parts of the country, such as the south-west of England, supporting the much smaller Liberal Democrats and supporters of the Liberal Democrats who lend their votes to Labor in the Midlands and northern England.

Conservative MPs across the UK would be deeply concerned if their voters thought more tactically, even in safe seats.

Pincer on the right?

The Conservatives don't just face a challenge from the left. Reform UK is trying to outdo this on the right.

Although it stands in a few seats, the Conservatives will have their supporters worried that Labor and others will fall in the middle.

Reform UK, which claims to be tougher on issues such as immigration and Brexit, wants to give incumbent Conservative lawmakers an easier chance in a general election, as did its predecessor, the Brexit Party, in 2019. He said he would not back down. The Blackpool South by-election will be particularly interesting in that respect.

