US House of Representatives votes to pass anti-Semitism bill in response to campus protests | House of Representatives





The US House of Representatives voted in favor of an anti-Semitism awareness bill, a controversial measure sponsored by a New York Republican, amid controversy over pro-Palestinian protests on Manhattan college campuses and in the United States, as the war between Israel and Hamas drags on.

The bill passed by a vote of 320 to 91, with some bipartisan support.

Mike Lawler's bill would provide for consideration of a definition of anti-Semitism established by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance for the purposes of enforcing federal anti-discrimination laws regarding educational programs or activities, and for other purposes.

Democrats opposed it because it was a bill intended simply to energize Republicans on a hot-button issue and trap them into politically sensitive votes.

The American Civil Liberties Union opposed the bill, telling its members: “Federal law already prohibits anti-Semitic discrimination and harassment by federally funded entities.

[The bill] is therefore not necessary to protect against anti-Semitic discrimination; instead, it would likely have the effect of curbing student free speech on college campuses by falsely equating criticism of the Israeli government with anti-Semitism.

The Foundation for Middle East Peace (FMEP), which works to ensure a just, secure, and peaceful future for Palestinians and Israelis, has defined the changing meaning of anti-Semitism in American political discourse.

Traditionally, says FMEP, anti-Semitism means hostility and prejudice toward Jews because they are Jewish, a scourge that has imperiled Jews throughout history and is today a source of resurgent threats. against the Jews.

In recent years, there have been vigorous efforts to redefine the term to give it a different meaning. This new definition, known today as the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Working Definition of Anti-Semitism, is explicitly politicized, refocusing the term to encompass not only hatred of Jews, but also hostility and criticism of the modern State of Israel.

On Tuesday morning in the House, Illinois Republican Mary E Miller acted as speaker pro tempore to oversee debate on the Republican anti-Semitism awareness bill.

This choice was not without irony. Miller made headlines in 2021, when as a newly elected member of Congress, she was forced to apologize after saying in a speech on Capitol Hill: Hitler was right about one thing. He said: He who has youth has the future. Our children are the subject of propaganda.

Representatives for Miller did not respond to a request for comment from the Guardian.

Introducing the bill with Lawler sitting beside her, Michelle Fischbach, a Republican from Minnesota, said: Jewish students face growing anti-Semitism. And since October 7, incidents have increased by more than 300% on campus.

More than 1,100 people were killed on October 7, when Hamas attacked Israel. More than 34,000 people were killed in Gaza during the ensuing Israeli offensive.

Fischbach continues: Students are supposed to be protected from harassment. But it has been made clear that the leaders of these institutions will do nothing to stop it. Instead, they allow large-scale harassment to reign, forcing Jewish students to stay at home. Since these institutions refuse to protect their students, it is time for Congress to act.

ignore previous newsletter promotion

Our US morning briefing breaks down the day's key events, telling you what's happening and why it matters.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Teresa Leger Fernandez, a New Mexico Democrat, responded to Fischbach. She cited Thomas Massie, a right-wing Republican from Kentucky, who said the bill was a political trap designed to divide the Democratic Party. [sic] party and corner them on an issue on which the party is divided.

Léger Fernandez also said that another bill should be considered, aimed at appointing a senior official within the [US] Ministry of Education to combat anti-Semitism on university campuses.

In his own remarks, Lawler listed alleged atrocities on college campuses and said, “We must give the Department of Education the tools to identify and prosecute any anti-Semitic hate crimes committed and hold university administrators accountable.” responsible for their refusal to fight anti-Semitism on their campuses.

Democrats, he said, are stumbling because of electoral politics in states with large Muslim populations that traditionally vote Democratic.

The debate then turned into a back-and-forth over whether the bill was necessary to defend Jewish students, as Republicans claimed, or whether it was an illegitimate attack on freedom of speech, no matter how abhorrent that speech may be, as some Democrats have said.

In conclusion, Léger Fernandez said: We must remind everyone that we all condemn October 7. We have all condemned Hamas as a terrorist organization.

We have taken up these resolutions time and again. And once again, our Republican colleague [Massie] told the truth when he said these were tricky resolutions meant simply to divide Democrats.

Let's not work on division. Let us come together in love and belief, and [use] our individual strength to push back against the hatred we see and to do so in a way that is non-partisan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/may/01/house-antisemitism-bill-university-protest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos