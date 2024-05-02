British households cut back on purchases of beer, meat and home appliances after soaring prices





British households have cut back on their purchases of beer, bread, meat, entertainment and household appliances since the end of 2021, according to a Financial Times analysis of official data that points to the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on consumption.

Real consumer spending in the UK has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, underperforming the US and the eurozone and falling in the final three months of 2023. election.

UK households reduced their purchases of beer by 15%, confectionery by 10%, meat by 7% and bread and fruit by 9% over the two years to the last quarter of 2023. A detailed analysis of consumer spending will tell you this. Figures from the Office for National Statistics and gross domestic product data.

This trend partly reflects the impact of the pandemic. Consumers are coming back to spend less on goods and more on services, but they mainly capture the weakening spending power caused by higher prices. Interest rates have risen to the highest in 16 years, hitting household finances and pushing up mortgage costs and rents.

Consumers spent 15% more money but bought 0.5% less goods in the two years through the fourth quarter of 2023, the most recent quarter for which data is available.

Household spending on gas soared nearly 70%, but consumers were buying 10% less. Even though spending on groceries has increased 16% over the past two years, the amount of food consumers are purchasing has also fallen 8%.

The prices of many essential items, including energy and food, have risen sharply over the past two years, and wages have not kept pace with rising prices. Tomasz Wieladek, chief European economist at investment firm T Rowe Price, said something had to give given the constraints on household budgets.

As a result, households must reduce their energy consumption as well as non-essential items such as goods and luxury services, and switch away from more expensive branded foods, he added.

UK consumer price inflation peaked at a 42-year high of 11.1% in October 2022, while real wages declined for most of 2022 and 2023. Inflation fell to 3.2% in February, but prices are still about 20% above the median level. 2021 level.

ONS data shows inflation-adjusted spending on appliances such as coffee machines and dishwashers fell 19% in the two years to the end of 2023 and was 8% below pre-Covid-19 levels.

Real spending on households fell 9%, with purchases of cars, plants, jewelry and insurance falling. Spending on housing has been affected by the real estate market downturn last year and the race for space at the height of the pandemic.

Overall, real household spending in the last three months of 2023 was 2.4% below levels in the same period in 2019. This compares to an increase of 8% in the four years to the end of 2019.

Official data shows British households fared worse than others. U.S. consumer real spending rose 10% above pre-pandemic levels in the final three months of 2023, while the U.K.'s performance was weaker than that of the eurozone and Canada.

The sharper contraction in British consumer spending was probably due to the country's higher and longer-running inflation problems, said Ruth Gregory, an economist at research firm Capital Economics, who said prices in Britain last year were lower than those in the euro zone. It was mentioned that it rose faster than the United States. .

The UK has had the worst of both worlds – a big energy shock like the eurozone and a more severe labor shortage like the US, she added.

Wieladek said the hit to consumption was especially significant in an expected election year as stressed households would criticize authorities.

With the Conservatives trailing Labor by around 20 points in opinion polls, Sunak is hoping for better economic conditions to support his election campaign.

Gregory added that it made sense for Sunak to wait as long as possible before heading to South Korea. The recession in the consumer sector may be over and the recovery will begin to accelerate in the second quarter.

ONS data shows rising food and energy prices in the two years to the end of 2023 will leave little room for other purchases. Inflation-adjusted spending on personal care, including hair and nail salons, fell 4%. Spending on recreation and culture also fell, including an 18% drop on sports equipment and a 5% drop on games and hobbies.

Over the same period, registered real spending in the education and communications sector increased compared to pre-pandemic levels, reflecting long-term changes in consumption habits. Real spending on travel and restaurants increased compared to the end of 2021 but was still below Q4 2019 levels.

Mark Boyd-Boland, a partner at consulting firm LEK, said that in addition to cutting back on discretionary spending, consumers have tried to control what they buy at grocery stores, buying less of the good stuff and downgrading to supermarket own-brand items.

Boyd-Boland said household budgets are on the verge of improvement, but it will be some time before they can reap the benefits of lower inflation due to the ongoing impact of rising interest rates.

