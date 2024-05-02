UK Conservatives hold their breath: How bad will local elections get?





When voters in England and Wales go to the polls on Thursday to elect their mayors and local councillors, the results will inevitably be seen as a barometer for the upcoming UK general election. Given the negative mood in public opinion and the Conservatives' dismal poll ratings, a storm is already forming.

The big question is not whether the ruling Conservatives will lose seats, which are seen as a foregone conclusion among pollsters, but whether those losses will exceed or fall short of expectations after 18 months in which the Conservatives have consistently trailed the opposition Labor Party by yawning margins. .

If a party has been 20 points behind the opposition for 18 months, how much worse can it get? said Tony Travers, professor of political science at the London School of Economics. The loss would be very, very bad for it to be considered a negative result for the Conservatives, and not enough for Labor to consider it a success.

Professor Travers said the magic number was 500 seats in parliament.

He said that if the Conservatives, who are defending 985 seats in Britain, could keep their losses below 500, party members would probably see it as a painful but tolerable setback. If Labor, which is defending its 965 seats, and other parties were to gain more than the Tories' 500 seats, it could spark fresh panic in the ruling party's ranks and even jeopardize Chancellor Rishi Sunak's job.

Professor Travers acknowledged that the 500-seat benchmark was an academic conceit and arbitrary rather than a concrete measure of which party was on the side of the electorate. However, in local elections, especially elections shortly before the general election, intangible factors such as momentum and atmosphere are important.

By most accounts, the public mood remains grim and passions against the incumbent remain fierce. The Conservatives are struggling with the same problems that have weighed on them for more than a year – cost of living pressures, the recession, rising mortgage rates and the NHS crisis.

With few exceptions, the Conservative Party, which has been in power at the national level for 14 years, recently swept parliamentary seats in by-elections to fill vacant seats. In the general election, which could be held in the coming weeks but is more likely to be held in the autumn, opinion polls predict a landslide victory for Labor, equaling Tony Blair's 1997 victory.

In the last local election held a year ago, the Conservative Party lost more than 1,000 seats, and a series of defeats across the country polarized the party's problems and raised questions about Mr. Sunak, who stabilized the British economy during 44 turbulent days. The tenure of his predecessor, Liz Truss.

Little good has happened to him since then. While inflation is on the wane, the UK economy remains stagnant and thousands of Britons are being hit by higher mortgage rates. Fears of losing the coming election have split the party into feuding camps, with aspiring leaders vying to replace Mr Sunak if he is ousted.

Timothy Bale, a political science professor at Queen Mary University of London, said they were fighting like rats in a sack. They are pursuing culture war politics that have little appeal to increasingly tolerant voters.

But amid this frenzied political climate, two issues have come into focus in recent weeks: immigration and the Israel-Hamas war, which analysts say could work to some advantage for the Conservatives.

Mr Sunak recently passed divisive legislation that would force asylum seekers to board one-way flights to Rwanda in central Africa. The policy is popular with the Conservative base, although legal and logistical issues make it unlikely that many people will be sent there.

On Wednesday, the British government said it had put a failed asylum seeker on a commercial flight to Rwanda. But the man left under a separate voluntary program rather than a forced relocation plan, and the government paid him 3,000 pounds (about $3,750) to leave.

Despite Britain already paying hundreds of millions of pounds to Rwanda, asylum seekers have yet to be deported. The figures undermine Mr Sunak's argument that the policy would be a cost-effective deterrent for the tens of thousands of asylum seekers who cross the English Channel in small boats each year.

Still, Wednesday's announcement was the first sign of movement on irregular immigration, and analysts said it could reassure disillusioned Conservative voters. It could also help the party fend off a challenge from Reform UK, an anti-immigration party linked to populist Nigel Farage.

Israel's challenge to Labor comes amid complaints from local Labor politicians about how long it took Labor leader Kiir Starmer to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Mr Starmer, who has worked to stamp out a legacy of anti-Semitism within his party, has maintained a delicate balance since the October 7 Hamas-led attack and Israel's military response.

But his cautious approach has frustrated those in the left party, especially Muslims. Some Labor Party members have left the party and are running as independents. This could harm areas with large Muslim populations that have traditionally been Labor strongholds.

“If Muslims want to register a protest vote against Israel and Gaza, that’s a kind of risk-free protest vote,” said Robert Ford, a political science professor at the University of Manchester.

Of course, there are limits to how local elections can be a precursor to the general election. Voter turnout is about half that of the general election. National issues are important, but local elections can be influenced by narrow issues such as waste collection or planning permission approval.

The narrative of this election will likely be driven by the results of the three mayoral races. In the Tees Valley, Conservative MP Ben Houchen is fighting for his political survival. In the West Midlands, where another Tory, Andy Street, faces stiff competition; And in London, Labor mayor Sadiq Khan is ahead in opinion polls but has generated little excitement among voters.

Professor Ford said Mr. Houchen and Mr. Street pointed out that they were all more popular than the Conservative Party as a whole. If that personal popularity allows him to overcome his deep disillusionment with the party and win re-election, it will be a victory and a talking point for the Conservatives.

Professor Ford said it would be possible to say, “Even though we're in trouble across the country and our Prime Minister is unpopular, even where we have popular politicians, we can still win elections.”

That will be cold comfort to Mr Sunak. But it can also help you avoid leadership issues that can arise from worse-than-expected losses.

