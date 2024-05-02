US says it killed a civilian, not a terrorist, in Syria drone strike





A U.S. drone strike in Syria last year killed a 56-year-old shepherd after mistaking him for a terrorist leader, an internal investigation concluded, underscoring the Pentagon's persistent struggle to avoid unintended casualties despite the commitment of the Biden administration to curb such incidents.

The new assessment by U.S. Central Command, which oversees U.S. military activity throughout the Middle East, confirms a Washington Post investigation published a year ago that cast doubt on officials' initial public statement that they had killed a senior al-Qaeda leader. A summary of the investigation's findings was provided to the Post ahead of a planned release later Thursday.

Lotfi Hassan Misto tended to his animals on May 3, 2023 in Qorqanya, a rural town in northwest Syria. Above, his movements were tracked by an armed Predator drone. When U.S. forces fired a Hellfire missile at the rock outcropping behind his home, commanders were convinced they were attacking a terrorist, officials later said. Instead, a defense official said, the suspected militant who was their target fled and remains at large.

The investigation determined that U.S. forces misidentified the intended al-Qaeda target and that a civilian…was struck and killed instead, officials wrote in the investigation summary, which identifies Misto by name. He was the only one to die, along with several of his sheep, according to video captured by first responders at the scene.

Plumes of smoke erupted after a US drone strike near Qorqanya, Syria, on May 3, 2023. (Video: Twitter)

Thursday's announcement offers little additional information about how U.S. commanders and analysts botched the strike, saying only that it was carried out in accordance with the law of armed conflict as well as Defense Department policies and of CENTCOM.

The military investigation was opened about a month after the Post published its investigation on May 18 of last year.

In 2022, after years of scrutiny, the Pentagon said it would work to reduce such incidents and increase transparency when they occur. The changes, enacted early in the Biden administration, were prompted by numerous investigations by the news media and other independent watchdogs that revealed how faulty intelligence and a lack of clear-eyed analysis contributed to civilian deaths later downplayed or excused within the Department of Defense and White House.

The defense official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity in line with ground rules set by the military, said the investigation showed the botched drone strike was the result of a confirmation bias and insufficient red teaming, a term the Department of Defense uses for mission personnel. with stress testing of decision making during these operations to ensure accuracy.

The investigation revealed several problems that could be improved, the command added, without providing details. We are determined to learn from this incident and improve our targeting processes to mitigate potential harm to civilians.

The investigation was prepared by a one-star general, assisted by ten high-ranking military personnel and civilians with the necessary expertise, but who were not involved in this fatal accident, the central command said. The work included interviews with more than 40 witnesses and seeking information from non-governmental organizations. It is unclear whether any of the witnesses interviewed were civilians.

The investigation was completed in November. Officials did not explain why its findings were held up until now.

The lack of information disclosed by the military makes it difficult to assess whether U.S. personnel acted recklessly in the case, said Oona Hathaway, a professor of international law at Yale Law School. Still, the contours of the strike are similar to past incidents, she said, noting that misidentification is a common factor in attacks that end in bloodshed among civilians.

The U.S. government is not doing enough to learn from its mistakes, she said, citing her research on other U.S. airstrikes. The same errors happen over and over again.

Several questions remain unclear, including: who the intended target was, how he was able to escape U.S. forces, whether this failure allowed him to resume his alleged terrorist activities, and, most importantly, how U.S. personnel monitoring Misto never realized that he wasn't the right person. .

It is also unclear whether anyone will be held accountable for this deadly error.

We had been monitoring Misto for some time, believing he was the target, the defense official said, declining to describe the duration of the surveillance. Neighbors told The Post last year that these planes had been in circulation for about two weeks.

Priyanka Motaparthy, director of the Project on Armed Conflict, Counterterrorism and Human Rights at Columbia Law School, said the military appears to have conducted a much more thorough investigation than others in the in recent years, but that the response, according to her, is inadequate.

In each case, we hear that there was an unfortunate mistake, she said, noting that the confusion between Misto and the target was particularly troubling. There is a legal obligation to put in place procedural safeguards to avoid acting on incorrect information and targeting the wrong person. The fundamental right to life is at stake.

Misto spent his life in Idlib province, where he married and raised a large family of 12 children, eight daughters and four sons, whom he supported by working as a brick maker. He tended sheep and chickens, staying close to home except when visiting his mosque. A life as a terrorist was absurd, his family told the Post, for a man whose priority, outside of work and prayer, was sipping tea with loved ones just steps from where he was killed .

Lotfi Hassan Misto's house

Lotfi Hassan Misto's house

Lotfi Hassan Misto's house

Central Command's statement is commendable in that it acknowledges responsibility and commits to learning lessons from the strike, said Joanna Naples-Mitchell, a lawyer previously in contact with the Mistos family and director of the reparations program at Zomia Center, a non-profit humanitarian rights organization. But the Pentagon's immediate and sustained assertions about Misto's ties to terrorism were damaging, she said.

Going forward, the Defense Department should be careful not to make prejudicial statements regarding civilian status once an investigation has been opened, she said in a statement. In this case, such statements further harmed a family already grieving the loss of a father, brother and breadwinner. This too should be a lesson learned.

Omar Nezhat in Idlib, Sarah Dadouch in Beirut and Imogen Piper in London contributed to this report.

