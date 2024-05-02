OECD says UK interest rates should remain high for longer to support Bank of England strategy | business news





One of the world's leading economic figures has warned Britain that borrowing will remain expensive until inflation eases further and stays there.

Interest rates of 5.25%, the highest since 2008, should remain at that level, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

“The fiscal and monetary policy mix is ​​appropriately constrained and should be maintained until inflation returns stably to target,” the OECD’s economic outlook for 2024 said.

This supports the Bank of England's approach, which did not indicate an imminent rate cut in its statement on inflation.

uk forecast

The Club of Developed Economies' report also said the UK economy will “remain sluggish” with gross domestic product (GDP), which measures everything produced in the economy, expected to grow by 0.4% this year and 1% in 2025.

There is expected to be good news for UK workers as the OECD said wage growth would be “stronger” once inflation is taken into account relative to wages.

This would eventually support a “moderate increase” in the amount consumed by households.

However, the OECD said that inflation will continue and that inflation is expected to “rise” to 3.3% in 2024 and 2.5% in 2025. This figure exceeds the bank's target of 2%.

These forecasts support the idea that interest rate setters in banks may keep interest rates high for longer to pull money out of the economy to prevent price rises.

The OECD added that there will be no interest rate cuts until at least August.

If inflation forecasts prove to be true, the UK will not be the worst performer among the G20 group of advanced economies. The average for that group of countries will be 5.9% this year and 3.6% next year.

