US imposes hundreds of sanctions on Russia, targets Chinese companies





Ukrainian servicemen board an armored personnel carrier in a field near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk, April 27, 2024, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Genia Savilov | Afp | Getty Images

The United States on Wednesday issued hundreds of new sanctions targeting Russia over the war in Ukraine, aimed at circumventing Western measures by Moscow, notably through China.

The US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on nearly 200 targets and the State Department has designated more than 80 in one of the broadest actions against Chinese companies so far in US sanctions. Washington against Russia.

The United States has imposed sanctions on 20 companies based in China and Hong Kong, following repeated warnings from Washington about China's support for the Russian military, including during recent trips by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and US Secretary of State Antony Blinkent in the country.

China's support for Russia is one of several issues that threaten to undermine recent improvement in relations between the world's largest economies.

“Treasury has consistently warned that companies would face significant consequences if they provided material support for Russia's war, and the United States is imposing them on nearly 300 targets today,” Yellen said in a statement.

The Russian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said the government monitors the export of dual-use items in accordance with laws and regulations, adding that normal trade and economic interactions between China and Russia complied with the market rules and principles of the World Trade Organization. .

“The Chinese side firmly opposes the illegal unilateral sanctions by the United States,” he said.

The United States and its allies have imposed sanctions on thousands of targets since Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine. The war left tens of thousands dead and cities destroyed.

Washington has since sought to crack down on any attempts to circumvent Western measures, including imposing sanctions on companies in China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

The Treasury action on Wednesday sanctioned nearly 60 targets located in Azerbaijan, Belgium, China, Russia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Slovakia, accused of allowing Russia “to acquire abroad technologies and equipment that it desperately needs.

The move included action against a China-based company, Treasury, which said it had exported items for drone production, such as propellers, motors and sensors, to a company in Russia. Other technology providers based in China and Hong Kong have also been targeted.

The State Department also imposed sanctions on four China-based companies that it accuses of supporting Russia's defense industrial base, including shipping critical items to entities subject to U.S. sanctions in Russia, as well as to companies in Turkey, Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia that it accuses of shipping high-priority items to Russia.

“Concerns about PRC entities supplying Russia's war are front and center at the highest levels of the ministry and administration. The reason is very simple: the PRC is the main supplier of critical components to Russia's industrial base. defense of Russia, and Russia is using them to continue its war against Ukraine,” a senior State Department official said.

“If the PRC stopped supporting the export of these products, Russia would have difficulty sustaining its war effort.”

The Treasury also targeted Russia's acquisition of explosive precursors it needs to continue producing gunpowder, rocket propellants and other explosives in Wednesday's action, including sanctioning two suppliers based in China who send these substances to Russia.

The United States has also accused Russia of violating the global ban on chemical weapons.

The State Department also expanded its focus on Russia's future ability to ship liquefied natural gas, or LNG, one of the country's top exports.

It named two ship operators involved in transporting technology, including gravity structure equipment or concrete legs supporting offshore platforms, for Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project.

PreviousUS sanctions against Arctic LNG 2 last month forced Novatek, Russia's largest LNG producer, to suspend production at the project which was suffering from a shortage of tankers to ship the fuel.

Also targeted are subsidiaries of Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom as well as 12 entities of the Sibanthracite group of companies, one of Russia's largest producers of metallurgical coal, the State Department said.

Washington also imposed sanctions on the Russian air carrier Pobeda, a subsidiary of the Russian airline Aeroflot.

The U.S. Commerce Department has already added more than 200 Boeing and Airbus planes operated by Russian airlines to an export control list as part of the Biden administration's sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The State Department also targeted three people in connection with the death of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's best-known domestic critic, who died in February in a Russian Arctic prison.

Russian authorities say he died of natural causes. His supporters believe he was killed by authorities, which the Kremlin denies.

Wednesday's action targeted the director of the penal colony in Russia where Navalny was held for most of his imprisonment, as well as the head of the solitary confinement detachment and the head of the medical unit at the colony where he was imprisoned before his death.

Officials monitored the cells where Navalny was held in solitary confinement, the exercise yard where he allegedly collapsed and died, as well as Navalny's health, including immediately after his collapse, the Department of Defense said. 'State.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/05/02/us-issues-hundreds-of-sanctions-targeting-russia-takes-aim-at-chinese-companies.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

