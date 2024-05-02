Russia violated Ukraine chemical weapons ban, US says by sanctioning Chinese companies for war





The United States on Wednesday accused Russia of violating the international ban on chemical weapons by deploying the suppressant chloropicrin against Ukrainian troops and using riot control agents as a method of warfare in Ukraine.

The use of such chemicals is not an isolated incident and is likely motivated by Russian forces' desire to dislodge Ukrainian forces from fortified positions and make tactical gains on the battlefield, the Department of Defense said. State in a press release.

The Russian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Reuters was unable to independently verify the use of banned chemicals.

Chloropicrin is listed as a banned choking agent by the Hague-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which was established to implement and monitor compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention ( CAC) of 1993. German forces fired this gas against Allied troops during World War I, one of the first uses of a chemical weapon.

Moscow's use of this gas is in line with its operations to poison the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny in 2020 and Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in 2018 with the nerve agent Novichok, indicates the communicated.

Russia has denied any involvement in both cases.

The department also determined that Russia violated the CWC's ban on the use of riot control agents as a method of warfare, the statement said.

Separately, the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on nearly 200 targets and the State Department designated more than 80 targets in one of the broadest actions against Chinese companies so far in the framework of Washington's sanctions targeting Russia.

The sanctions against 20 companies based in China and Hong Kong follow repeated warnings from Washington about China's support for the Russian military, including during recent trips by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the US secretary of state Antony Blinken in the country.

China's support for Russia is one of several issues that threaten to undermine recent improvement in relations between the world's largest economies.

Treasury has consistently warned that companies would face significant consequences if they provided material support for Russia's war, and the United States is imposing them on nearly 300 targets today, Yellen said in a statement.

The Russian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said the government monitors the export of dual-use items in accordance with laws and regulations, adding that normal trade and economic interactions between China and Russia complied with the market rules and principles of the World Trade Organization. .

The Chinese side firmly opposes the United States' illegal unilateral sanctions, he said.

The United States and its allies have imposed sanctions against thousands of targets since Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine. The war left tens of thousands dead and cities destroyed.

Washington has since sought to crack down on any attempts to circumvent Western measures, including imposing sanctions on companies in China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

The Treasury action on Wednesday sanctioned nearly 60 targets located in Azerbaijan, Belgium, China, Russia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Slovakia, accused of allowing Russia to acquire assets abroad. technologies and equipment that it desperately needs.

The move included action against a China-based company, Treasury, which said it had exported items for drone production, such as propellers, motors and sensors, to a company in Russia. Other technology providers based in China and Hong Kong have also been targeted.

The State Department also imposed sanctions on four China-based companies that it accused of supporting Russia's defense industrial base, including shipping critical items to entities subject to U.S. sanctions in Russia, as well as to companies in Turkey, Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia that he accused of shipping high value-added products. priority items to Russia.

Concern over PRC entities supplying Russia's war is a focus at the highest levels of the ministry and administration. The reason is very simple: The PRC is the main supplier of critical components to Russia's defense industrial base, and Russia is using them to continue its war against Ukraine, a senior State Department official said.

If the PRC stopped supporting the export of these products, Russia would have difficulty sustaining its war effort.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/russia-chemical-weapons-ban-ukraine-sanctions-china-rcna150342 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos