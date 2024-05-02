UK universities warn of more course closures and job cuts without government support





UK universities will have to step up course closures and job cuts unless the government addresses the sector's looming structural financial crisis, according to higher education leaders.

The warning follows a surge in layoffs at more than 50 universities this year citing financial pressures, including Portsmouth and Sheffield Hallam announcing voluntary redundancies in recent weeks.

Rachel Hewitt, chief executive of MillionPlus, which represents polytechnic colleges since 1992, said the sector inevitably faced further erosion.

The sector has already seen redundancies and course closures, and without action these trends will worsen. As financial pressures continue, student choice, services and opportunities are at greater risk, she added.

British universities, which have grown rapidly over the past decade, are struggling with a funding shortage caused by a decade-long tuition freeze for domestic students. This will remain in place for at least two years, with rising operating costs and, most recently, a decline in the number of high-paid international students.

University leaders are at odds with the ruling Conservative Party as they seek more government support. The Conservatives have argued that the sector has become bloated, with too many courses being offered that do not provide a return on student investment.

A senior Tory minister has criticized the industry for taking advantage of demand from overseas students, particularly Chinese students, to pursue unsustainable expansion for years. They argued that the continued retrenchment was a necessary market adjustment to economic conditions.

The government said it would provide $6 billion a year in direct financial support to the sector and $10 billion a year in tuition loans. The spokesperson added that it is important to have a sustainable student finance system that is fair to students and taxpayers.

But Vivienne Stern, chief executive of the Universities UK lobby group, said the sector faced fundamental challenges even after recent aggressive cost cuts.

She added that while this provides some relief, the scale of the challenge faced means that even these best efforts are not sufficient to ensure the long-term financial sustainability of the sector and the 385,000 jobs located directly within it.

A tuition freeze would cost colleges an average of $2,500 per student per year, a figure expected to rise to $5,000 within 10 years, according to an analysis by the Russell Group of research universities.

Stern added that unless government subsidies are increased and tuition is raised in line with inflation, students will suffer. This will affect the education students will receive. She said urgent government action was needed.

Post-92 colleges are being hit hardest by recent cost cuts, according to a list compiled by Liesbeth Corens, social media manager for the University Association of Queen Mary University of London.

Hewitt said these institutions had lost potential domestic students to universities charging higher tariffs due to grade inflation during the Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, the number of applicants from countries such as India and Nigeria, which it had previously targeted as part of its expansion of international student recruitment, has fallen sharply.

Universities said the government's strict immigration policy was partly to blame after ministers abolished the right of most postgraduate students to bring their families.

This week Home Secretary James Cleverly said the number of dependents accompanying students to the UK had fallen by almost 80%, with 26,000 more applications for overseas student visas made between January and March 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. It was announced that the number has decreased. .

Corens said repeated cost cuts were sapping staff and student morale. These cuts are a short-term, short-sighted intervention with long-term effects and do nothing to address the real structural and financial challenges facing the sector, she added.

Some universities have responded to growing cost pressures by reducing courses or, in some cases, closing entire departments. Others have launched voluntary redundancy programs. More than 100 million university retirement payments will be made in the 2022-23 academic year, according to an analysis in the Times Higher Education supplement.

Glen Ohara, professor of modern history at Oxford Brookes University, who announced an expansion of voluntary redundancy activities in March, said continued job cuts in the hard-pressed middle class of the profession were causing a significant decline in morale in the profession. said.

The way of doing things in this area is completely at odds with the ethos of the instructors. Many of them had joined state-controlled jobs to train young people and were now becoming expendable employees in the corporate sector, he added.

