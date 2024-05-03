UK detains asylum seekers in preparation for Rwandan deportation plans





Welcome back to World Briefing, where we looked at the UK preparing to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, protests on US campuses over the Israel-Hamas war, Taiwan's concerns about potential Chinese military exercises, and more.

Sign up to receive World Brief in your inbox every weekday. Sign up to receive World Brief in your inbox every weekday. first detention

British authorities began detaining migrants on Wednesday as part of a controversial immigration plan to deport asylum seekers who arrived in the UK illegally after January 1, 2022, to Rwanda. People considered to have arrived illegally are asylum seekers who have come to the UK without permission from another safe country – that is, people who arrived by boat across the English Channel.

Details about when and who will be selected for the first flight are still unclear. But British Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he planned to begin departures in July, with commercial charter flights already booked and airports currently on standby. A senior British minister said on Tuesday that Britain expects to deport 5,700 people this year, a figure Rwanda has agreed in principle to, but authorities have so far targeted only about 2,100 migrants for detention.

Home Affairs Minister James Cleverly said on Wednesday that dedicated enforcement teams were working diligently to quickly apprehend people without lawful status to expedite flight departures.

Under the so-called Safe Rwanda Act, passed by the British parliament on Tuesday, asylum seekers will be sent to Rwanda's capital Kigali to be granted asylum or sent to a third country. The Sunak government believes the policy will help stop people attempting the dangerous journey across the English Channel from France in small boats. More than 7,600 migrants arrived in the UK via this route this year. This represents a 14% increase over the levels recorded in 2022. Just last Tuesday, five migrants, including children, died trying to cross the route.

Criticism of this policy remains strong, with the opposition Labor Party denouncing it as unworkable. Britain's Supreme Court unanimously ruled in November last year that the plan was illegal. The plan could force Rwanda to return asylum seekers to their home country, putting them at risk of abuse. Last week parliament ruled Rwanda was a safe country, but concerns remain. this government lost [its] The last ounce of humanity, British charity Freedom From Torture published on Wednesday

In response to last week's passage of the bill, Ireland announced plans to enact emergency legislation by the end of May that would allow Dublin to send asylum seekers who came to Ireland via Northern Ireland back to the UK. Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom and shares a border with Ireland.

Senior Irish officials are concerned that migrants fearing deportation to Rwanda will travel to Ireland instead. It comes as Dublin is already facing high levels of European immigration from Ukraine. An example of this was on Wednesday when local authorities dismantled a tent city housing hundreds of asylum seekers in central Dublin. On Sunday, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said the country would not in any way provide loopholes to anyone's immigration problems.

The Irish government on Tuesday approved plans to redesignate the UK as a safe country for asylum seekers to return, laying the groundwork for the process to begin. But Sunak has no interest in accepting asylum seekers from Ireland and insists the UK will only take these migrants back if it signs a wider deal with the European Union to send them back to France. From France, many of them begin their journey across the English Channel. .

Most read today

American campus protests. Pro-Palestinian protesters at Rhode Island's Brown University disbanded their encampment Tuesday after school officials agreed to discuss defunding companies linked to Israel's war in Gaza. They promised to meet with student representatives and the Browns Advisory Council before voting on the bill in October, about a year after the Israel-Hamas war began.

Other universities have taken a more confrontational approach to protests on campus. Across the United States, more than 1,000 protesters have been arrested over the past two weeks as students demanded that their universities stop providing financial support to companies linked to Israel's war effort and cease cooperation with Israeli universities. Protests at Columbia University on Tuesday were frenzied, with the movement first drawing national attention after the university's president said New York police arrested protesters, including a group that had broken into and occupied a campus building.

The White House on Tuesday condemned the most recent protests in Colombia and the non-peaceful demonstrations, which demonstrators called hate speech, using the term intifada, the Arabic word for revolt or revolt. The White House has previously condemned violence and physical threats against Jewish students and the Jewish community on campus.

Military training warning. Taiwan's top security official said Wednesday that the island is preparing for potential Chinese military exercises in the region as President-elect Lai Ching-te's inauguration approaches. Beijing does not recognize Taipei's sovereignty and strongly dislikes Lai, who supports Taiwan's independence. Rai will take office on May 20.

China usually conducts military exercises from June to November, immediately after Prime Minister Lai takes office. In the past, China has used these exercises to put pressure on Taiwan. The number of Chinese aircraft crossing the center line of the Taiwan Strait or entering the island's air defense identification zone surged 50 percent in the first six months of 2023, according to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense. And this year alone, Taiwan has reportedly seen China conduct three nighttime joint combat readiness patrols, a new development, Taipei said.

Crackdown on dissent. Protests against Georgia's foreign agents bill escalated on Tuesday as security forces used water cannons, tear gas and stun grenades against protesters in the capital Tbilisi. The proposed bill, which passed the second of three parliamentary readings on Wednesday, would require non-governmental organizations and media outlets that receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as agents of foreign influence.

Local residents reported physical attacks on protesters, including Levan Khabeishvili, the leader of Georgia's largest opposition party, the United National Movement. He posted a photo of his blood-covered face on X early Wednesday morning. Human rights activists say the bill is similar to Russian legislation used by the Kremlin to suppress dissent. The ruling Georgia Dream party hopes to sign the bill into law by mid-May.

What do the experts say?

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke on the phone with FP's editor-in-chief Ravi Agrawal on Wednesday about the U.S. Congress' recent approval of about $60 billion in military aid to Ukraine, Kiev's efforts to join NATO and the EU, and China's Economic and military cooperation were discussed. Various topics including Russia. Below is an edited excerpt. Read or watch the full interview here.

Ravi Agrawal: [U.S.] Will the aid package change military strategy?

Dmytro Kuleva: When we look at what Russia has achieved in restoring the production of its defense industrial base, and what the West as a whole has achieved so far, we must face the truth and recognize that Russia is more effective in the war effort. And this raises a more fundamental question for the West. If we are not efficient enough in this particular war effort, how effective can we be if other wars and crises of the same scale arise?

RA: What would it take for China to change its approach towards Russia and its so-called unlimited friendly relations with Moscow?

DK: Oil painting is not the solution. I think it is absolutely correct to assume that China has influence in Russia. China could do more to persuade Russia to change its behavior. And we are talking about this with other European leaders. This is why we invited China to the peace formal summit.

odds and ends

Travelers looking for the perfect Instagram photo of Mount Fuji may want to reconsider stopping by Japan's Fujikawaguchiko Village. Local officials began constructing large black screens along popular photo spots Tuesday to block the view of unruly tourists accused of littering, ignoring traffic rules and trespassing on private property. Past crowd control methods, such as posting signs and hiring security guards, were ineffective.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2024/05/01/uk-rwanda-migrant-deportation-asylum-seekers-ireland/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos