Treasury targets fraudsters who support Hezbollah's top financial advisers





WASHINGTON Today, the U.S. Department of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated five individuals for assisting U.S.-designated Hezbollah money exchanger Hassan Moukalled (Moukalled) and his company, CTEX Exchange, evade sanctions and facilitate illicit activities in favor of Hezbollah. . These individuals, including two co-founders of CTEX Exchange and two of Moukalled's sons, operate two companies in Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that are simultaneously designated. The individuals and entities targeted today are designated pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 13224, as amended, which targets terrorist groups, their supporters, and those who assist in acts of terrorism.

Hezbollah continues to rely on apparently legitimate business investments and key enablers to generate revenue for the group's operations, including its destabilizing attacks across Israel's northern border, the Treasury undersecretary said. responsible for terrorism and financial intelligence, Brian E. Nelson. The United States remains focused on relentlessly pursuing Hezbollah's primary sources of revenue and limiting its ability to further destabilize the region.

This action is based on the designations by the OFAC of January 24, 2023 of Moukalled, its companies CTEX Exchange, the Lebanese Society of Information and Studies SARL (LCIS) and the Lebanese Society of Edition, media and research, as well as Rayyan Hassan Moukalled (Rayyan Moukalled) and Rani Hassan Moukalled (Rani Moukalled) pursuant to Executive Order EO 13224, as amended. The United Arab Emirates added the same three individuals and CTEX Exchange to its domestic terrorist list in February 2023.

Moukalled continues to serve as a financial advisor to Hezbollah and works closely with senior Hezbollah financial officials, including Muhammad Qasir, designated by the United States, to represent Hezbollah's business interests throughout the Middle East. Moukalled, together with senior Hezbollah officials Muhammad Qasir and Muhammad Qasim al-Bazzal, established CTEX Exchange as a financial facilitation front company for Hezbollah. OFAC designated Muhammad Qasir and Muhammad Qasim al-Bazzal pursuant to EO 13224 for acting for or on behalf of Hezbollah on May 15, 2018 and November 20, 2018, respectively.

HIZBALLAH ADVISOR MOUKALLEDS SANCTION ESCAPE NETWORK

Adnan Mahmoud Youssef (Youssef) is an employee of CTEX Exchange and has, since mid-2023, sought investors to establish companies in the United Arab Emirates in the name of Moukalled bypassing sanctions imposed on Moukalled in early 2023 by the country's government. UNITED ARAB EMIRATES. Youssef was involved in business relationships, including discussions on proposals and profitability, with Rayyan Moukalled and Rani Moukalled. Additionally, Youssef entered into business transactions with Mohammad Ibrahim Bazzi, a US-designated financier for Hezbollah, and received more than $1 million.

Mazen Hassan al-Zein (al-Zein) is a UAE-based business consultant for Moukalled. As recently as mid-2023, al-Zein was a business partner of Moukalled and Youssef on various projects in the United Arab Emirates. Al-Zein also had a management role in a parent company that would administer a number of businesses the three men planned to establish in the UAE in Moukalled's name following Moukalled's designation. Moukalled appointed al-Zein as his representative to coordinate with Moukalled's associates on his behalf, particularly on business deals with potential investors to obtain funds worth millions of dollars.

Al-Zein is the CEO and founder of The Crystal Group, a hospitality company based in Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates.

Youssef and al-Zein are designated for acting or purporting to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Moukalled, a person whose property and real estate interests are blocked pursuant to EO 13224, as amended. The Crystal Group is designated as being owned, controlled or directed by, directly or indirectly, al-Zein, a person whose ownership and real estate interests are blocked pursuant to EO 13224, as amended.

Andriyah Samir Mushantaf (Mushantaf) and Bashir Ibrahim Mansur (Mansur), together with Moukallad, contributed capital to the creation of CTEX Exchange. Mushantaf and Mansur remain minority shareholders of CTEX Exchange alongside Moukalled.

Mushantaf and Mansur are designated pursuant to EO 13224, as amended, for materially assisting, sponsoring, or providing financial, material, or technological support, or goods or services to, or in support of, CTEX Exchange, a person whose Property and real estate interests are blocked pursuant to EO 13224, as amended.

Moukalled often implicates his family members in illicit activities for Hezbollah, including his previously named children, Rayyan and Rani. Firas Hasan Moukalled (Firas), Moukalled's son, is also involved in Moukalled's business dealings through the US-designated LCIS, where Firas works. Teleport Company SAL (Teleport), based in Lebanon, is jointly owned and operated by Mushantaf and two of Moukalled's sons, Firas and Rayyan.

Firas is designated pursuant to EO 13224, as amended, for materially assisting, sponsoring or providing financial, material or technological support, or goods or services to or in support of, Moukalled, a person whose property and assets Interests in the property are blocked pursuant to EO 13224, as amended. Teleport is designated pursuant to EO 13224, as amended, as being owned, controlled or directed by, directly or indirectly, Mushantaf, Firas and Rayyan, persons whose ownership and interests in the property are blocked pursuant to EO 13224, as amended.

IMPLICATIONS OF SANCTIONS

As a result of today's action, all property and interests in property of the designated persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, all entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, individually or in aggregate, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons, are also blocked. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempted, OFAC regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within (or in transit) of the United States that involve property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons.

Additionally, engaging in certain transactions with today's designated individuals carries a risk of secondary sanctions pursuant to EO 13224, as amended. The individuals and entities designated today are also subject to the Hezbollah Financial Sanctions Regulations, which implement the Hezbollah International Financing Prevention Act of 2015, as amended by the Hezbollah International Financing Amendment Act. international financing of Hezbollah of 2018. Consistent with these authorities, OFAC may prohibit or impose strict conditions on the opening or maintenance in the United States of a correspondent account or transit account of a financial institution foreigner who knowingly conducted or facilitated any significant transaction on behalf of a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, or, among other things, knowingly facilitates a significant transaction for Hezbollah or certain persons designated for their connection to Hezbollah.

Additionally, non-U.S. financial institutions and others that engage in certain transactions or activities with sanctioned entities and individuals may be at risk of sanctions or subject to enforcement action. Prohibitions include making any contribution or supply of funds, goods or services by, to or for the benefit of any designated person, or receiving any contribution or supply of funds, goods or services from 'such a person.

OFAC's sanctions power and integrity derive not only from OFAC's ability to designate and add individuals to the SDN List, but also from its willingness to remove individuals from the SDN List in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about positive change in behavior. For more information on the process of requesting removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please refer to OFAC Frequently Asked Questions 897 here. For detailed information on the process of submitting a request to be removed from an OFAC sanctions list, please click here.

Treasury remains committed to enabling the flow of legitimate humanitarian assistance meeting the basic human needs of vulnerable populations, while continuing to deny resources to malicious actors. Accordingly, OFAC sanctions programs contain provisions for legitimate humanitarian support to vulnerable populations, including authorizations for certain humanitarian transactions in support of the activities of nongovernmental organizations. For more information, please see the relevant authorizations and guidance on the OFAC website.

Click here to view identifying information about the individuals and entities designated today.

###

