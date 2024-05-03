The Met Office extends the UK weather warning as thunderstorms hit southern England.





The Met Office has extended warnings of power outages, travel disruptions and flooding after heavy rain and lightning struck southern England and Wales overnight.

A yellow thunderstorm warning was in place for southeast England from 11pm on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday, but has been extended until 10am.

Meanwhile, a separate warning has been issued for an area stretching from Portsmouth to Plymouth and north to South Wales between 8pm on Wednesday and 8am on Thursday.

A care home in Elmer, West Sussex, was struck by lightning overnight and its roof was damaged, according to West Sussex Fire & Rescue.

A university building in Chichester was also damaged, with roofs and power systems damaged, the city's fire service said.

Videos and photos posted on social media by residents of several southern cities showed the impact of heavy rain and the constant sounds of thunder.

Some members of the public described it as one of the worst lightning events seen in a long time. Haywards Heath resident Kerry Groves wrote that there was some crazy lightning tonight. I haven't seen this much in years.

The Met Office warned commuters on Thursday morning to expect difficult driving conditions, road closures and some flooding ahead of another warm day expected.

There is also a possibility that train and bus services may be delayed or partially cancelled, and some power outages are possible.

On Thursday morning, Met Office maps showed some areas could see up to 32mm of rain per hour as the unsettled weather continued.

Two yellow thunderstorm warnings have been issued across southern England (Method Office)

Unsettled weather is expected to continue tomorrow morning as a storm accompanied by lightning rages across the country.

However, after a period of storms, rainfall is expected to decrease during the day, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Marco Petagna.

Mr Petaña said the sky could be seen brightening in some places and it was expected to be a warm day ahead.

“Some parts of the country could see their warmest temperatures of the year on Thursday,” Petanya said. This will come a day after temperatures on Wednesday hit 22.1C, the highest temperature recorded in 2024. He suggested some parts of the south east could reach 24C.

Thursday morning's rainfall forecast shows several areas in red, with rainfall of up to 32mm per hour expected (Method Office)

However, it is still likely to be somewhat unsettled and the forecast may change over the next few days, with a few more thundershowers possible in the afternoon as skies brighten and temperatures rise.

Heavy rain will fall in the southern region, but dry and warm weather will continue in the northern region. The Met Office said the weather would continue to be very mixed over the coming week.

Light rain is likely for most parts of the country, but temperatures will be quite warm, in the mid to upper teens.

The wet start to May comes after last month became England's sixth wettest April since records began in 1836, with the national average of 111.4mm of rain, according to provisional figures from the Met Office.

