Campus protests give Russia, China and Iran fuel to exploit American division





An article from a fake online media outlet that Meta linked to Russian information operations attributed the clashes taking place on U.S. college campuses to the failures of the Biden administration. A newspaper controlled by the Chinese Communist Party said the police crackdown exposed double standards and hypocrisy in the United States when it comes to free speech.

On X, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani published a cartoon of police arresting a young protester dressed as the Statue of Liberty. Imprisonment of #freedom in the USA, he writes.

As protests against the war in Gaza spread across the United States, Russia, China and Iran are using them to score geopolitical points abroad and stoke tensions at home, according to researchers who identified countries’ overt and covert efforts. to amplify the protests since their beginning.

There is little evidence, at least so far, that countries have provided material or organizational support for the protests, such as Russia unwittingly recruiting Black Lives Matter protesters to organize rallies ahead of the presidential elections in 2016 and 2020.

Nonetheless, the campaigns presented the United States as a country plagued by social and political unrest. In the past two weeks alone, state media in Russia, China and Iran have published nearly 400 English-language articles about the protests, according to NewsGuard, an organization that tracks online misinformation. Countries have also unleashed a wave of content through inauthentic accounts or bots on social media platforms like X and Telegram or websites created, in Russia's case, to mimic Western news agencies.

It's a wound that our adversaries will try to rub salt into because they can, said Darren Linvill, director of the Media Forensics Hub at Clemson University, who identified the campaigns in the three countries. The more we fight among ourselves, the easier their lives are and the more they can get by.

Researchers worry that some foreign influence operations are also turning their attention to the November presidential election, seeking to stoke partisan tensions, denigrate democracy and promote isolationism. The three adversaries have unleashed a deluge of propaganda and disinformation since the Gaza war began in October, seeking to weaken Israel and, as its main ally, the United States, while expressing support for Hamas or the Palestinians. in general.

The campus protests, which have gained momentum in recent weeks, have allowed them to redirect their propaganda to focus on the Biden administration's strong support for Israel, arguing that it has undermined its international reputation while not reflecting popular sentiment in his country.

Biden administration policies are complicating the situation inside the country, the article says on TruthGate, one of a handful of websites that Meta says were created last year by a Russian information operation known as Doppelgnger to spread propaganda under the guise of American information. exit, said Wednesday. In their rush to help our controversial allies, they have completely forgotten about domestic affairs. The situation now seems irreparable.

The influence efforts were followed by researchers from Clemson and NewsGuard, as well as the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute and Recorded Future, a threat intelligence company .

A covert Chinese influence campaign known as Spamouflage, which was first linked to a branch of the Ministry of Public Security in 2019, has also turned its attention to the protests. Some articles on X claimed that the United States was totalitarian. Similar language like how can there be such brutal police officers in the world and expulsion, arrest, repression! This is echoed in several stories identified by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington research organization focused on national security.

Max Lesser, the foundation's senior analyst, described the high volume of protest-related content as a clear example of a foreign adversary actively exploiting an ongoing domestic crisis.

Many accounts linked to Spamouflage share similar content. One on His profile picture was an image of Winter, the South Korean pop singer. It listed its location as the United States, but it was usually published on Asia Day, while its content frequently contained grammatical errors.

Another account on city ​​camps. the universities.

However, researchers did not detect any direct attempts to organize protests or provoke violence. Instead, the focus has been on highlighting the divisions that the war in Gaza has exposed in American public opinion and the potential effect this has on government policy.

Brian Liston, an analyst at Recorded Future, said that in the case of Russia, the campaign aimed to stoke tensions on both sides of the protest argument, alternately praising the protesters and denouncing them as anti-Semitic.

In many cases, campaigns only amplify the sentiments expressed by protesters and their supporters. Chen Weihua, the outspoken editor and columnist for China Daily, the official English-language state newspaper, recently reposted messages about X from people like Jill Stein, the Green Party presidential candidate, and Cynthia Nixon, the Sex in the City actress. .

For China, scenes of American police in riot gear arresting young protesters have particular resonance because of the harsh criticism leveled at the communist government by the United States and other democracies when its security forces clashed with protesters in Hong Kong for months in 2019 over the rollback of political freedoms that the government had promised to preserve in the former British colony.

When Hong Kong students destroyed schools, blocked roads and threw gasoline bombs, the United States asked the Hong Kong government to show restraint and not disrupt reasonable protests, one account said related to Spamouflage. Now faced with American students, the police take direct action and arrest them!

Melanie Smith, research director at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a research organization that studies disinformation, polarization and extremism online, said China's efforts have become significantly more aggressive toward the administration Biden.

His organization and others have already identified a nascent effort to undermine President Biden's re-election prospects. This effort included creating fake accounts posing as those run by Americans criticizing Mr. Biden's policies.

Their content speaks relatively aggressively about the fact that young people are unlikely to vote for Biden on this issue, Ms. Smith said of China's response to the protests.

Bret Schafer, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund who studies information manipulation, said China, Russia and Iran had different motivations for getting involved. However, they have all benefited from highlighting narratives that harm the overall perception of the United States. Iranian state media, which has long supported Hamas, has published more information about the protests than Russia or China and has amplified criticism of the police response from American commentators such as Jackson Hinkle, a he declared.

The focus on the protests follows similar efforts to criticize the $95.3 billion foreign aid package for Israel, Taiwan and Ukraine that Congress passed and Mr. Biden signed into law. last month.

The Information Epidemiology Lab, a research group that studies malign influence campaigns, said the Russian Doppelgnger information operation published content critical of the aid program or focused on the political debate surrounding it. The goal is to portray the United States as an unreliable global ally. Some articles claimed they had abandoned Israel.

Instead, the publications suggest, Israel and other countries should seek new partnerships with Russia and China. Another set of posts shared an article from a website pretending to be Fox News, which claimed that former President Donald J. Trump would stop the plundering of the U.S. budget.

