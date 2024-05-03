UK housing market moves from solar integration to ‘batteries first’





Roberts said not everyone has space for rooftop solar, especially low-income households living in high-rise apartments. But by charging the battery during off-peak periods and then using that power during peak periods, everyone can take advantage of the time-of-use plans that utilities are increasingly introducing.

He claimed this alone would give a payback of four to five years, but other figures might suggest it would take longer.

The company manufactures battery storage and EV charging solutions for the residential, commercial and industrial (C&I) market in its factories in China and then sells them into the UK market through distributors. The main product is the All-in-One 6.0, lithium iron phosphate (LFP) 6~7.2kW/13.5kWh AC inverter combined home battery.

The shift to a ‘battery-first’ market may also be linked to the phasing out of the Supply Tariff (FIT) for solar PV systems in 2019, which we cover extensively on our sister site Solar Power Portal.

UK market growth and VAT cuts

As Solar Power Portal reported last week, installations of UK Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) certified home batteries increased by 700% in March 2024 compared to the same period last year, exceeding 1,000 in a single month for the first time. Roberts cautioned that this is largely because MCS has only recently begun crunching the numbers.

The government, which is exempting domestic batteries from VAT from February 1, 2024, is promoting the adoption of energy storage, a technology that is “not yet adequately represented on the political agenda”, he said.

“This move is therefore an important step in encouraging the adoption of sustainable technologies. This increases household energy self-sufficiency and represents an important (if overdue) step in the right direction,” Roberts said.

“Furthermore, GivEnergy’s own sales record shows that the VAT reduction is boosting the growth of the energy storage industry. Installers can now offer consumers more competitive prices to complete projects. This, in turn, appears to be driving increased demand for energy storage solutions, fostering technological advancements and boosting job creation within the sector.”

A few years ago, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, there was a big boom in the home battery market as people tried to protect themselves from high energy prices, Roberts added.

“We are seeing significant growth in new buildings because there is now increasing pressure for new buildings to be insulated and electrified rather than relying on gas,” Roberts said.

“Battery storage allows us to provide cheaper electricity prices for those who need it most. That’s why we’re working with a number of social housing providers to ensure that people on the lowest wage brackets can afford affordable energy.”

Small batteries, such as 2.6 kWh units, can be installed within apartments with the right installation process, he added.

Roberts claimed GivEnergy has a 35% share of the UK home battery market. He added that the most important thing needed to increase home battery uptake is more education about the benefits of battery storage within the consumer and installer communities.

Economics

Roberts previously mentioned that the company is working with social housing providers to increase access to battery storage for low-income households.

Home batteries are still a relatively significant expense for most people. According to most Google searches, the All In One currently sells for around 6,000+ (US$7,500).

The company works with partners to offer 0% financing and leasing options to those who can't afford the upfront costs.

We then asked Roberts how the falling prices of lithium-ion batteries globally will affect this, and whether these price drops will be passed on to consumers.

“As you can see, the price has definitely gone down. This is something we see more often with solar panels than with batteries. However, the battery market is very competitive and we have seen some very good deals over the past few years and we hope that continues in the future.”

Operation

GivEnergy opened a factory in Stoke, central England, last week and began moving its supply chain inland. The plant will assemble the C&I system and then later perform EV charging.

The company hopes to bring home battery manufacturing to the UK within the next three years, but one big challenge will be accessing the right land before developers.

Roberts also said there appeared to be more willingness to support large foreign companies building gigafactories in the UK than smaller British-owned companies.

According to reports, Indian conglomerate Tata and Japanese car group Nissan recently received financial incentives to build gigafactories in the UK.

