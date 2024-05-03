Russian forces operate on the same base as US troops in Niger





CNN-

Russian and US troops have been operating from the same military base in Niger for at least several weeks, a US defense official and another source familiar with the matter told CNN, placing the two militaries in close proximity to each other. at a time of heightened tension. tensions linked to the war in Ukraine and as the country's ruling junta has made clear that it wants American forces to leave.

The Russians use a separate hangar on the base, known as Air Base 101, the sources said, and do not operate in the same space as the Americans. But it's not a very big area, one of the sources said.

The Russian presence on the base has been a major point of contention between the U.S. and Nigerien military junta, which seized power in a coup in July 2023. And it further underscores U.S. officials' concerns about the is causing Niger, which has served as a crucial fulcrum for U.S. counterterrorism operations in the region for nearly a decade, to turn toward Russia.

In March, U.S. diplomatic and military officials, including Gen. Michael Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command, and Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, visited Niger and expressed their concern about the intensification of the Russian military presence in the country. They also raised questions about the future of Air Base 101 and whether it would be handed over to the Russians, CNN previously reported.

The meeting was tense, according to officials at the time, and days later Niger announced it was ending the agreement that has allowed U.S. military and civilian personnel to operate in the country since 2014.

The US military is now working with Nigerien officials to carry out an orderly withdrawal of troops from the country, the Pentagon has confirmed. The United States will send another delegation to Niger, hopefully this week, to further discuss the withdrawal of American troops there, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said. said during a press briefing on Wednesday. The United States is still trying to get permission from the Nigerien government for military flights to and from the country.

Reuters first reported that the Russianstroops had entered Air Base 101.

Intensified military cooperation between Russia and Niger has been at the heart of the conflict between the United States and the Nigerien junta, CNN reported. Russia and Niger agreed to strengthen military ties in January, the Russian Defense Ministry said at the time. Russian media reported on April 11 that Russia was sending equipment and 100 military trainers to Niger, although one of the sources said Russian troops were present in the country. well before April.

Meanwhile, the US military has already withdrawn its troops from a French military base in Chad after the country demanded their departure last month, a Pentagon spokesperson and other close sources told CNN on Wednesday. folder. More than half of the American troops stationed at the French military base in NDjamena, the capital of Chad, have now left the country and resettled in Germany.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/02/politics/us-russian-forces-niger-base/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos