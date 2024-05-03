How the US is violating its own Leahy Act to secure military support for Israel | Political news





Washington, DC Omar Assad, an elderly Palestinian American, was handcuffed, blindfolded and gagged by Israeli soldiers and left to die in a cold parking lot.

His fatal detention in January 2022 sparked outrage and calls for accountability in the United States, with advocates urging the U.S. government to use the country's own laws to restrict military aid to the Israeli unit that killed the 80 year old American citizen.

Israel's notorious Netzah Yehuda Battalion, which had detained Assad, had also been accused of other abuses.

But more than two years later, this week the United States announced it would not enforce the Leahy Act, which prohibits assistance to foreign military units that commit abuses, to currently restrict aid to divisions of the Israeli army.

It is outrageous that the secretary of state would break U.S. law to continue to treat Israel as an exception to the law, said Raed Jarrar, advocacy director at Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), a think tank in Washington. . , D.C.

Last month, media reports indicated that the United States was close to applying the Leahy Act to the Netzah Yehuda Battalion, but after strong public resistance from Israeli leaders, the United States appears to have decided not to not do it.

Here, Al Jazeera examines the Leahy Act and how successive US administrations have failed to apply it to Israel.

What is Leahy's law?

Named for retired U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, the Foreign Assistance Act's rules prohibit military assistance to forces engaged in gross human rights violations.

There are two similar but specific sets of Leahy regulations, for the State Department and the Pentagon, respectively. Therefore, the rules are sometimes called Leahy's laws in the plural.

The law allows funding to resume once the foreign country receiving U.S. aid takes steps to correct abuses and hold perpetrators accountable.

Both laws aim to prevent U.S. security assistance from going to foreign forces that we know the United States knows have committed serious human rights violations, said Sarah Harrison, senior US analyst at the International Crisis Group think tank.

The idea is that Congress is trying to advance this value of human rights. And at the same time, they are also trying to promote the value of accountability, getting rid of these cultures of impunity among foreign security forces, which would allow aid to flow again.

What are gross human rights violations?

U.S. law defines gross violations of human rights (GVHR) in broad terms.

The term gross violations of internationally recognized human rights includes torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, prolonged detention without charge or trial, causing the disappearance of persons by kidnapping and clandestine detention of such persons, as well as as other blatant denials of human rights. right to life, liberty or security of person, we read.

But Jarrar, who has worked on Leahy law issues for years, said the U.S. State Department focuses primarily on four types of abuses: extrajudicial killings, torture, rape as a weapon of war and forced disappearances.

How it works?

When Washington believes there is credible information that a unit in a country that receives U.S. aid has committed gross human rights violations, it should cut off the forces involved in those violations.

The United States should also notify the foreign government to enable it to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Harrison, a former deputy general counsel at the Defense Department, stressed that enforcement should be automatic. She said media reports that the United States was preparing to impose sanctions on the Israeli Netzah Yehuda Battalion were irrelevant.

U.S. sanctions, like those that targeted violent Israeli settlers earlier this year, are largely discretionary options available to the executive branch. Officials, usually from the State Department or Treasury, decide if, when, and to whom sanctions should be applied, within guidelines set by applicable laws or executive orders.

However, this discretion does not exist with Leahy. The law, if applied correctly, would legally require the Secretary of State to enforce it.

Leahy's rules require that units that commit egregious human rights violations be excluded from U.S. funding. This is not a political choice, Harrison explained.

This is not negotiable. It is a national law binding on the executive branch, she told Al Jazeera.

How is the United States treating Leahy Law and Israel?

As for Israel, there is a special Israel Leahy Vetting forum that examines allegations of abuses by Israeli forces. Anyone can submit a report for Leahy's review to the State Department, as DAWN did after Assad's assassination.

But Jarrar said Israel gets special treatment when it comes to Leahy's complaints.

The United States is giving Israel 90 days to respond to requests for information about abuses, according to Jarrar, a deadline not given to any other country.

Has the Leahy law ever been applied to Israel?

No.

Why is Leahy Law making headlines?

It all started on April 20, when Axios reported that the United States was preparing to sanction the Netzah Yehuda Battalion for abuses in the occupied West Bank by applying the Leahy Act to the unit.

How did Israel react?

Israeli leaders have forcefully rejected any measures against their forces. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited troops from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion days after the news broke.

No one in the world can teach us values ​​and morals, Gallant was quoted as saying by Israeli media. We are at the beginning of the war against seven armies and terrorist organizations. The security apparatus is behind you.

For his part, War Minister Benny Gantz, who appears to have close relations with the Biden administration, warned that any US action against Israeli forces sets a dangerous precedent and sends the wrong message to our common enemies in times of war.

I intend to act to change this decision, he wrote in a message on social networks.

The @StateDept should immediately suspend U.S. foreign military assistance to the Netzah Yehuda Battalion and investigate all units receiving U.S. military funding in light of extensive evidence of widespread and systematic rights violations, DAWN said today. https://t.co/fioHr8vqrj

DAWN MENA (@DAWNmenaorg) April 30, 2024

What did the United States say?

The State Department said Monday that it had found five Israeli army units responsible for gross human rights violations, but had decided not to apply the Leahy Act to them.

Four of these units have effectively addressed these violations, which is what we expect from our partners, US spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters, adding that Washington was in talks with Israel about the fifth unit, which would be Netzah Yehuda .

All of the abuses in question were committed before the outbreak of the war on Gaza last year, Patel said.

The US administration has not named the units or identified steps taken to address their abuses, raising questions about its approach to Israel.

Al Jazeera has contacted the State Department for comment.

Harrison said the law sets a high bar for resuming funding for units involved in gross human rights violations.

You must investigate, you must prosecute and you must convict, she said of bringing forces that commit abuses to justice.

Israel rarely pursues its own soldiers. For example, no one has been charged with the murder of Palestinian American Omar Assad.

How does the decision violate the Leahy Act?

The Biden administration is taking the process backwards, Harrison said. The law requires suspending funding to units involved in gross human rights violations and then engaging with the foreign government on the issue of accountability.

But the State Department is authorizing aid to at least one Israeli unit that has not taken adequate corrective action to address violations.

If it is indeed true that the Department has known about these cases for years and aid has continued to flow in while they implement the relief process and no exceptions have been sent to Congress , they constitute a violation of the Leahy Act, Harrison told Al Jazeera.

For his part, Jarrar said the Biden administration was violating not only the law, but also its own lax 90-day system it had in place for Israel, as it continued to fund a unit whose abuse without remedy.

They determined that the unit had committed egregious violations and that the host nation had failed to address them, Jarrar told Al Jazeera.

And they still haven't removed this unit. This is an admission that the Secretary of State is violating American law. He is breaking our law for political reasons.

Why is it important?

Israel receives at least $3.8 billion in U.S. military aid each year. And Biden signed an additional $14 billion in aid to the U.S. ally last month.

While suspending funding for a single battalion may seem inconsequential, Jarrar said the move would have had a major effect.

This sends the message that Israel is not the most moral army in the world, that Israel does not have a legitimate system to hold itself accountable, Jarrar said.

This would send shockwaves through Washington and Tel Aviv, as it would mean that Israel has been added to the club of human rights violations. This means that Israel would have to face a new reality: the blank check policy is over and there is a small hole in the dam, but the dam is breaking.

On a practical level, Jarrar said isolating a military unit from U.S. funding would also allow for greater transparency, oversight and accountability over U.S. aid to Israel.

And Gaza?

Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed 34,500 Palestinians, has triggered a flood of allegations of human rights abuses and war crimes.

Harrison and Jarrar said the Leahy law should apply to Israeli forces in Gaza.

While the conduct of war is largely scrutinized by international humanitarian law, Harrison said gross violations of human rights often overlap with violations of the laws of war.

She said abuses, including the execution of civilians, sexual violence and torture, for example, constitute both gross violations of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law.

If a crime occurs during war and is also a gross violation of human rights, it will still trigger the Leahy Act, Harrison said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/5/2/how-us-violates-its-own-leahy-law-to-ensure-military-support-for-israel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos