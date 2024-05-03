



The next UK government must prioritize a year-long spending review ahead of the December planning cliff, a think tank has warned.

Spending by departments, local authorities and devolved administrations beyond next spring is mired in a level of uncertainty not seen for decades, the Institute of Government warned in a report published on Thursday.

A general election scheduled for later this year will be closer to the expiry of the current government budget in April 2025 than at any point in the past 40 years, the think tank said.

Since at least 1998 no government has taken on the task of drawing up a spending plan for the next fiscal year beyond November. The IfG identified December as a cliff edge for the department's budget and warned that completing the spending review later would lead to high levels of instability.

The Whitehall budget was last prepared for three years in 2021. The Treasury has been under pressure since last year to conduct a new multi-year review to give the department more certainty about its funding in the coming years.

There is already a risk of delays and inefficiencies in spending on services and projects. Fall voting day may only be a few weeks away from making your spending plans. Winter elections could put the next government in uncharted territory from day one, the IfG said.

The think tank is urging the next government to conduct two spending reviews in the next five years of parliament. That is, an emergency one-year spending round to allocate the 2025/26 budget, to be completed by the end of this year, if possible, followed by a comprehensive review. The multi-year spending review will be completed by next fall.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt confirmed in his budget in March that the next spending review would not take place until after the upcoming general election. But he acknowledged later that month that the spending review schedule could become tighter if a general election is not held until October.

This particular spending review must be completed before next April, when the next fiscal year begins. If a general election were to be held in October, that would mean it would be very tight, Hunt told the Senate economics committee.

The latest date a general election could be held is January 28, 2025.

A series of difficult spending choices lie ahead. IfG calculated that government spending commitments on the NHS, schools, childcare, international development and defense would fall by 2.6% per annum in other areas in real terms over the next four years. Other economists have predicted that deeper cuts to unprotected departments will be needed.

Hunt insisted the Tories were already thinking about the most important elements of the next spending review, including how to improve the productivity of public services and the investments needed to avoid cuts to services the public values.

IfG senior economist Ollie Bartram said the government's finances were facing exceptional and potentially damaging uncertainty as the budget expires in March.

It is important for both politicians and civil servants to begin preparing a rapid spending round to set the next fiscal year's budget within months, or, in the case of a late election, within weeks of a new government taking office.

A Conservative insider said no decision had been made on the format of the next spending review.

Labor officials said the timing of the next general election would have an impact on plans for the spending review, but added they were aware that the timeframe for setting the 2025-26 budget was tight.

The Treasury has been contacted for comment.

