Home prices fall in nearly half of U.S. states





The seemingly unstoppable growth in U.S. home prices is finally slowing as prospective buyers struggle to find affordability, with nearly half of states reporting a decline in the past month, according to the latest data from Moody's Analytics.

According to the latest house price index released by the company, national house prices rose 0.12% in March – the slowest pace of monthly growth in more than a year – although, compared to the previous year, they were still 5.9% higher. In February, house prices increased by almost 0.2% compared to the previous year and were 6.1% higher than in February 2023.

Behind this data lies a contradictory reality that divides the country into places where real estate prices continue to rise and others where they have started to fall. In more than 20 states and nearly half of the 403 metro areas tracked by Moody's, prices actually fell from a year earlier. In about half the states, prices rose.

Row of newly constructed single family homes. Home prices are falling in the West and South, according to a recent report from Moody's Analytics.

Real estate markets in the Northeast and Midwest states performed the best, according to Moody's, because home prices there are relatively more affordable. Among the nation's 10 largest metropolitan areas, New York (+0.8 percent), Philadelphia (+0.5 percent) and Chicago (+0.6 percent) grew the fastest in terms of prices, while struggling cities were concentrated in the south and west. , including Dallas (-0.3 percent), Washington, DC (-0.4 percent), Phoenix (-0.4 percent) and Miami (-0.4 percent).

The more than 20 states that saw prices decline in March compared to February were: Minnesota (-0.01 percent), Tennessee (-0.05 percent), Arkansas (-0.06 percent), Iowa (-0.10 percent), Massachusetts (-0.11 percent), Washington (-0.15 percent), Utah (-0.20 percent), Georgia (-0.22 percent), Virginia (-0.25 percent), Texas (-0.31 percent), North Carolina (-0.46 percent), Arizona (-0.48 percent), Missouri (-0.56 percent ), Florida (-0.59 percent), South Carolina (-0.71 percent), Colorado (-0.77 percent), Oregon (-0.79 percent), Kansas (-1.32 percent), Vermont (-1.77 percent), Mississippi (-2.22 percent), Montana (-2.48 percent) and District of Columbia (-3.39 percent).

Compared to the previous year, almost all 50 states plus the District of Columbia reported price increases, except for Mississippi, where prices fell 1.02% between March 2023 and March 2024.

“We are seeing a decline in house prices in the West and South. Both regions have seen a substantial increase in house prices since the start of the pandemic, widening a gap between current house prices and what the economic fundamentals have generally supported,” Moody's Analytics housing economist Matthew Walsh told Newsweek.

“As mortgage rates rise nationally and affordability plummets, these overvalued states experience greater downward pressure on prices. Additionally, some Southern states face sharp increases insurance costs, which are starting to weigh on homeowners As a result, active inventory in places like Florida's Gulf Coast and Louisiana is on the rise.

While a drop in prices is good news for potential buyers, the truth is that the drop is because people are being priced out of the market due to high prices and continued high mortgage rates.

“With the rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage averaging close to 7 percent month-to-month, many potential buyers have been priced out of the market,” Walsh said. “Annual price appreciation declined over the month, increasing 5.9 percent, compared to 6.1 percent in February.”

Nationally, condo prices increased 0.2 percent in March from the previous month, while attached single-family properties, excluding condos, decreased 0.1 percent.

“If the Fed acts as expected and cuts interest rates in the coming months, the rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages should drop a bit in the second half of this year,” Walsh said. “Even so, the decline in mortgage rates will be slow, with the 30-year fixed mortgage rate expected to fall only to around 6.5% by the end of 2024.”

