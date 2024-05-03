Tiger Woods to play at US Open 2024: 15-time major winner accepts USGA exemption to join Pinehurst course





Tiger Woods will play the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst after receiving a special exemption from the USGA to join the field. Woods was not initially eligible for the event after his five-year exemption for winning the 2019 Masters expired, but the USGA's decision is not without precedent since golfers – legends and otherwise – have also received exemptions to the US Open.

“The US Open, our national championship, is a truly special event for our game and one that has helped define my career,” Woods said in a statement. “I am honored to receive this exemption and could not be more excited about the opportunity to compete at this year’s US Open, especially at Pinehurst, a venue that means so much to the game.”

Woods has repeatedly said he wants to play once a month in 2024, a plan he repeated this week during an appearance on “Today.” He made his 24th straight cut at the Masters in April, and he's on schedule to play in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla (where he won in 2000).

Tiger has lifetime exemptions to play in the Masters and the PGA Championship, and he is eligible to play in the Open Championship until he is 60 years old. The 2024 US Open is the first time he has not qualified for a major tournament since turning professional.

Woods has won the US Open three times, taking home the championship trophy in 2000, 2002 and 2008. However, Tiger has never won the event at Pinehurst, where he will play alongside the world's best in June.

“The history of the US Open could not be written without Tiger Woods,” said USGA Championships Manager John Bodenhamer. “From his 15-stroke victory at Pebble Beach in 2000 to his inspiring victory over a broken leg at Torrey Pines in 2008, this championship is simply better when Tiger is on the field, and his accomplishments in the game have undoubtedly been made the decision easy for our special exemption committee.

Nearly three dozen players received special passes to play at the US Open, including Jack Nicklaus (eight times), Arnold Palmer (five), Tom Watson (five), Hale Irwin (three), Seve Ballesteros ( two) and Gary Player (two). ).

It is to be expected that Tiger will continue to benefit from USGA exemptions for the next few years if he does not otherwise qualify for future US Opens.

Woods finished 60th at the Masters in April. He has not played a US Open since the 2020 edition at Winged Foot.

