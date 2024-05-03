Biden calls Japan and India xenophobic in their defense of US immigration





For months, President Biden has been under pressure to prove he can be tough on the border. But at a campaign reception Wednesday night, he also tried to express his commitment to America's long history of immigration.

He did so by attacking two American partners, claiming that Japan and India are in economic trouble because they are xenophobic. He said the two democratic countries, as well as China and Russia, did not want immigrants.

Immigrants are what make us strong, the president told the crowd of supporters. This is not a joke. That's not hyperbole, because we have an influx of workers who want to be here and contribute.

The comments could become a diplomatic irritant for the administration, which has spent years courting the governments of Japan and India as part of the president's strategy to counter Chinese aggression in the region. Japan and India are two of five allies Mr. Biden has hosted state dinners at the White House since taking office.

John F. Kirby, the White House national security spokesman, told reporters Thursday that Mr. Biden was trying to make a comment about the DNA of American immigrants, not to insult other countries. And he insisted that Indian and Japanese officials understood this.

Our allies and partners know in a tangible way how much President Biden values ​​them, their friendship and their cooperation, Mr. Kirby said.

But the president's comments also underscore how Mr. Biden is trying to strike a politically acceptable balance on immigration as he seeks a second term in the White House.

In response to anger among Republicans and Democrats over the historic influx of migrants at the southern border, the president approved the most restrictive immigration legislation in years. That legislation has stalled in Congress, but Mr. Biden is now considering whether to use his executive power to enact a harsh crackdown on asylum himself.

At the same time, Mr. Biden is trying to assert the moral superiority of the country's treatment of migrants by drawing a contrast with former President Donald J. Trump and his years-long attacks on immigration.

During the 2020 campaign, Mr. Biden repeatedly attacked Mr. Trump for his support of what he called racist and xenophobic policies. On his first day in office, Mr. Biden proposed a complete overhaul of the country's immigration system that would have expanded immigrant rights.

Many immigrant advocates said they expected explicit support for what the president calls a humane approach to immigration to continue in Mr. Biden's White House. But the reality was more complicated.

As the situation at the border worsened, demands for stronger action grew, even from the president's Democratic allies in big cities like Chicago, New York and Denver. As Mr. Biden has proposed new legal options for some migrants to enter the United States, his policies and rhetoric have become more forceful.

In January, as Congress considered immigration legislation, Mr. Biden said he looked forward to using it to close the border.

If I were given that power, he said, I would use it the day I signed the bill.

Maribel Hernández Rivera, policy and government affairs director for border and immigration at the ACLU, said Thursday that she hoped the president's comments at the fundraiser indicated he was reconsidering some of those proposals more strict.

The first thing he did was propose immigration reform, right? So it was a good thing, she said, referring to Mr. Biden's first actions as president. Unfortunately, we have also seen other policies that are not helpful, such as trying to limit asylum and access to asylum for vulnerable people.

She added: Banning asylum in any way goes against national and international laws. This is not the solution.

On Thursday, Mr. Kirby sought to emphasize that the president believes in the importance of immigration to the economic success of the United States.

Look, I think the broader point that the president was making, and I think people around the world recognize this, is that the United States is a nation of immigrants and that's part of our DNA, a- he declared. It was better for that. We were stronger for it. We weren't going to walk away from it. And that's the broader point he would make.

